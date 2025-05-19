Aramis Group - Governance changes at Aramis Group

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, May 19, 2025



Governance changes at Aramis Group

Following the Board of Directors meeting held on May 19, 2025, Aramis Group announces changes to its governance.

The Board has decided to co-opt Anne Abboud as a new Director representing Stellantis, following the resignation of Linda Jackson on the same day, due to her retirement, Anne Abboud will serve until the end of Linda Jackson’s term, which will conclude at the Annual General Meeting that will approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2028.

Her co-optation will be submitted for ratification at the next Ordinary General Meeting of Aramis Group.

In accordance with the commitments made at the time of the Company’s initial public offering, Guillaume Paoli and Nicolas Chartier will proceed with a new rotation of their respective roles as Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective June 8, 2025.

Anne Abboud co-opted as new Director representing Stellantis

Anne Abboud has been co-opted on the Board of Directors of Aramis Group as a Director representing Stellantis. Her cooptation brings valuable insights rooted in her on-the-ground experience and leadership in the automotive sector, helping the Group navigate key technological, environmental, and human transitions.

Anne Abboud is a seasoned executive with over 35 years of experience in production, logistics, sales, marketing, and distribution network management. She currently serves as Head of Stellantis Pro One, the group’s dedicated light commercial vehicles division, where she leads its sustainable growth strategy by placing innovation and customer satisfaction at the core of her mission.

Her deep expertise in commercial performance, network management, and the automotive industry represents an asset for Aramis Group’s ongoing growth and transformation. Anne Abboud has been also co-opted as a member of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee as of May 19, 2025.

Leadership rotation at Aramis Group

In line with the governance model established at the time of the Company’s IPO — which provides for a rotating Chairmanship between the two co-founders every two years — Nicolas Chartier will, effective June 8, 2025, step down as Deputy CEO to assume the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO. Accordingly, Guillaume Paoli will step down as Chairman and CEO and take on the role of Deputy CEO.

Composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees

The Board of Directors continues to comprise nine members: the two co-founders, four directors representing Stellantis (Anne Abboud, Sophie Le Roi, Philippe de Rovira and James Weston), and three independent directors (Sonia Barrière, Patrick Bataillard and Delphine Mousseau). The Board maintains 33% independence and 44% gender diversity, meeting the AFEP-MEDEF Code recommendations. The diverse expertise of its members continues to ensure a high level of strategic and operational excellence, supporting the company’s sustainable and long-term development.

The composition of the Audit Committee and the CSR Committee remains unchanged. Anne Abboud joins the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, in line with the best governance practices.

***

