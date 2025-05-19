Shenzhen, China, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bluetooth tracker market has exploded since Apple shook things up with AirTag in 2021, yet every major brand still forces shoppers to pick a side: iPhone or Android. MiLi’s new MiTag Duo ends that dilemma. It is the first Bluetooth tracker that carries official certification from both Apple and Google in a single piece of hardware. With one tap you add it to Find My on iOS, or factory reset and pair it to Find My Device on Android. Switch phones, keep the same tag—no costly repurchase, no orphaned trackers.





Below is a snapshot of how MiTag Duo stacks up against today’s best known competitors:





Four Reasons MiTag Duo Wins

Platform Freedom Without the Premium Price Swap from iPhone to Android phone, or vice versa without replacing your trackers. No rival lets you do that for under $20. While Chipolo and Pebblebee recently launched their Dual System trackers, you pay the premium price compared to MiLi MiTag Duo. True Dual Licensing MiTag Duo bears both Apple’s MFi and Google’s Find My Device seals, assuring the same encrypted, crowdsourced location network iOS and Android users already trust. No Subscription Tax Location history, left behind alerts, and lost mode are built into Apple and Google’s apps at no extra cost. Tile locks many of those basics behind a $29.99/year plan, and it still can’t tap either big tech network. Simple, Familiar Apps Pairing uses the same workflow as Apple AirTag or Google’s new trackers, no extra app to install, no new account to create, no privacy trade offs.

Caveats & Clarifications

One network at a time: Because Apple and Google use different encryption keys, MiTag Duo (like Pebblebee Universal and Chipolo Pop) must be reset before moving between ecosystems.

Ultra-Wideband (UWB): AirTag and Tile Pro include UWB for inch level “Precision Finding” on compatible phones; MiTag Duo relies on standard Bluetooth (like most trackers).

Rechargeable vs. replaceable: Pebblebee’s rechargeable design is eco-friendly, but many travellers prefer field swappable CR2032 cells that can be found at any airport kiosk. MiTag Duo sticks with the familiar coin battery.

The Bottom Line

If you live in a mixed device household, foresee switching from iOS to Android, or simply want premium network security without the premium price, MiLi MiTag Duo is the clear winner. At $19.99 USD it delivers dual ecosystem freedom for an alternative to Apple’s AirTag, or to one of the best air tag alternatives for Android. It simply can’t match and undercuts every “universal” competitor—all while leveraging the world’s two largest crowdsourced finding networks.

Purchase the MiLi MiTag Duo at: https://mili-shop.com/products/mitag-duo



