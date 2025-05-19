Lee Enterprises Hosts Live Drawing Series with VeeFriends and Award-Winning Editorial Cartoonists May 20 and May 22

DAVENPORT, Iowa, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEE), a leading provider of trusted local news, today announced the company is hosting a “Draw Off” event series that will pair The Wisconsin State Journal’s editorial cartoonist Phil Hands and The Buffalo News’ Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Adam Zyglis with D.J. Coffman, Director of Comics at VeeFriends, the character universe and entertainment company created by serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk.

The events will stream live on Facebook from the Wisconsin State Journal on May 20 and the Buffalo News on May 22.

"I’m excited to share my drawing process with State Journal readers and introduce the art of political cartooning to the VeeFriends fans. I can’t wait to see how my creative process compares to D.J.’s." said Hands.

Zyglis added, “We may be cartoonists of different stripes, but we both utilize the power of visual storytelling.”

During each hour-long session, viewers will enjoy an enriching immersive experience of creativity in action. They can also comment and vote during the events as the cartoonists sketch brand-new work in real time. Completed sketches will be posted for free download, and fans can suggest future “Draw Off” themes.

“These events offer a unique opportunity to blend our newsroom voices with a broader digital audience through creativity and shared storytelling, and live drawing is an irresistible way to do both,” said Nathan Bekke, Lee’s Senior Vice President of Operations and Audience Strategy.

“The spontaneity of sketching live and seeing readers react instantly embodies everything we love about storytelling,” said Coffman. “I am excited to go live with Phil and Adam, who are legends in the industry. We’re blending the energy of VeeFriends with the legacy of editorial cartooning, and I think people are going to have a lot of fun watching it all unfold.”

Event details:

Facebook Live Cartoon Drawing with The Wisconsin State Journal’s cartoonist Phil Hands and VeeFriends’ D.J. Coffman

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 5 to 6 p.m. EDT/4 to 5 p.m. CDT

Where: Wisconsin State Journal Facebook Page

Facebook Live Cartoon Drawing with The Buffalo News’ cartoonist Adam Zyglis and VeeFriends’ D.J. Coffman

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: 5 to 6 p.m. EDT/4 to 5 p.m. CDT

Where: The Buffalo News Facebook Page

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises Inc. is a trusted local news provider serving 72 markets in 25 states. With a dedication to quality journalism and digital innovation, Lee delivers valuable content and advertising solutions to its communities and partners. For more information, visit www.lee.net.

Contact: IR@lee.net (563) 383-2100

About VeeFriends

VeeFriends is an entertainment company dedicated to creating a better world through its universe of more than 250 characters. VeeFriends combines storytelling, content, collectibles, and community-driven experiences to ignite self-discovery. Each VeeFriends character connects differently with people, reflecting their likes, passions, memories, and aspirations. This unique and individual connection is the magic of VeeFriends and its characters. By sharing the values and messages of its characters, VeeFriends inspires deeper bonds, spreads joy, and empowers individuals to be their best selves. For more information, visit veefriends.com and follow VeeFriends on YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

Contact: Rachel Gunia, rachel@digitalandsavvy.com

About Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and serves as the Chair of VaynerX, the CEO of VaynerMedia, and the Creator and CEO of VeeFriends. Gary is considered one of the leading global minds on what’s next in culture, relevance, and the internet. Known as “GaryVee,” he is described as one of the most forward thinkers in business. He is a New York Times bestselling author, a sought-after public speaker, and a prolific investor in companies like Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase, and Uber. Gary serves on the board of MikMak, Bojangles Restaurants, Global Citizen Forum, and Pencils of Promise. He is also a longtime Well Member of charity: water.

Contact: Maha Abouelenein, maha@digitalandsavvy.com