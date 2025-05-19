Strategus Launches First-of-its-Kind GenAI-Powered Social Signal CTV Targeting Powered by consumr.ai

DENVER, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategus, a pioneer in data-driven Connected TV (CTV) advertising, today announced the launch of its innovative Social Signal CTV Targeting solution, powered by GenAI, in partnership with consumr.ai. The first-of-its-kind offering delivers enhanced precision for CTV targeting, transforming real-time social signals from platforms including Meta, Snap, Reddit, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) into actionable insights for CTV campaign planning and activation.

The exclusive partnership with consumr.ai allows marketers working with Strategus to tap into the power of dynamic social conversations, influencers, and trending content to identify prospective customers on social platforms–without the typical constraints of a walled garden. Using these insights, marketers can create highly customized audience segments, allowing them to connect with prospects and customers based on the content, influencers, profiles, and trending topics that resonate with them.

The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to advancing precision targeting in CTV advertising, offering brands an unparalleled opportunity to engage with their ideal audiences through data-driven strategies.

“Strategus has always led the way in CTV innovation,” said Joel Cox, Co-Founder of Strategus. “With consumr.ai’s powerful GenAI capabilities, we’re connecting social signal intelligence to premium CTV delivery for the first time. Brands can now engage audiences on the biggest screen in the home based on what truly resonates with them across the digital landscape.”

Using its proprietary GenAI technology, consumr.ai scans vast amounts of public social data to generate rich audience personas and uncover intent signals. Marketers work with Strategus to translate these insights into real-time audience segments, which are then matched to programmatic CTV inventory. The result is a new level of behavioral targeting—based on interests, affinities, and trending topics—that is both scalable and privacy-first.

“This partnership is a major step forward for how social data can inform CTV advertising,” said Aman Khanna, Co-Founder of ProfitWheel (parent company of consumr.ai). “Our GenAI capabilities surface previously untapped signals to enhance campaign planning and performance. Pairing that with Strategus’ proven CTV offerings delivers breakthrough value for advertisers.”

In a recent pilot campaign with a major Orlando-based tourist attraction, Strategus tested multiple targeting strategies over a three-week period and compared them to social signal targeting. Using social signal targeting in tandem with consumr.ai’s audience insights and data, the campaign delivered 23% lower costs on digital ticket sales and 28% lower costs for event calendar conversions compared to the next-best tactic. It also delivered measurable lifts in website visits and increased foot traffic–proving that real-time social data can lead to smarter campaigns and better results.

The launch adds a powerful new dimension to Strategus’ already robust suite of CTV targeting solutions. By incorporating social signal intelligence, advertisers can now extend the value of audience insights generated on social platforms into the premium, high-impact CTV environment—driving smarter, more effective cross-channel media campaigns.

About Strategus

Strategus revolutionized the advertising industry by running the first-ever programmatic CTV campaign in 2015 and continues to push the industry forward with its CTV expertise and experience. The Strategus platform delivers audience-centric campaigns to CTVs and other streaming devices by leveraging premium data partnerships, curated publisher deals and advanced targeting techniques. Strategus a full suite of managed services including attribution, targeting, optimization and analytics. Strategus has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years. Learn more at strategus.com .

About consumr.ai

Consumr.ai (powered by ProfitWheel) is a market intelligence platform that illuminates your addressable audience without compromising privacy. Founded in 2020, it simplifies persona-building, creates AI twins, and powers contextual targeting across the campaign lifecycle. It enables brands to translate social footprints into actionable CTV and programmatic insights. Learn more at consumr.ai .

