Disclosure of trading in own shares
from 05/12/2025 to 05/16/2025
Paris – May 19, 2025
Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 29, 2024
Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity Code of the Issuer
|ISIN
|Intermediary Name
|Identify Code of the Intermediary
|Currency
|Publicis Groupe SA
|2138004KW8BV57III342
|FR0000130577
|BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA
|549300FH0WJAPEHTIQ77
|EUR
Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Day of the transaction
|Total number of shares purchased
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)
|Gross Consideration
|Venue
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|12/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|12/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|12/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|12/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|13/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|13/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|13/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|13/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|14/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|14/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|14/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|14/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|15/05/2025
|8,068
|95.2194
|768,230.12
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|15/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|15/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|15/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|16/05/2025
|15,977
|95.0842
|1,519,160.26
|XPAR
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|16/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|CEUX
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|16/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|AQEU
|PUBLICIS GROUPE
|FR0000130577
|16/05/2025
|-
|-
|-
|TQEX
|* Rounded to four decimal places
|Sum:
|24,045
|95.1296
|2,287,391.23
|
About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 108,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | X: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!
Contacts Publicis Groupe
|Amy Hadfield
|Director of Global Communications
|+ 33 1 44 43 70 75
|amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com
|Jean-Michel Bonamy
|Investor Relations
|+ 33 1 44 43 74 88
|jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com
|Carla Foucaud
|Investor Relations
|+ 44 20 7830 3710
|carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com
Attachment