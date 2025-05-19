AI Startup WeDissect Launches Background Check Platform, Opens Calls for 6M Dollar Investment to Fuel Global Expansion

Lauderhill, Florida, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeDissect, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence platform designed to perform rapid, multilingual background checks on individuals and businesses, has been officially launched and is now calling on strategic investors to join its global growth journey.

Founded just a month ago, WeDissect seeks to disrupt traditional background check models. Unlike legacy services that lock users into contracts or require large upfront fees, WeDissect allows users to pay only when they run a search. Whether screening one person or a batch of a thousand, organizations can scale their usage to match their needs without overpaying. This pay-as-you-go platform delivers fully exportable due diligence reports. Corporate clients can even create employee panels, integrate two-factor authentication, and manage bulk orders with ease.

The platform currently supports searches in 10+ languages and enables localized data gathering across global jurisdictions. Users can input a name, set key parameters such as language, location, and keywords (e.g., fraud, arrest, corruption), and receive a downloadable compliance report including source links, audit logs, and real-time updating as more results surface, making it a versatile tool for both small-scale investigations and bulk processing for institutions.

“We’ve built a system that makes global background screening accessible, fast, and incredibly easy to use,” said the co-founder of WeDissect. “Whether you’re onboarding staff, vetting clients, accepting students, merging businesses, or just buying a house from someone, you should have access to reliable, AI-powered insights without jumping through bureaucratic hoops or breaking the bank.”

Now, the company is actively seeking $6 million in funding to expand operations into key international markets, including Latin America, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Middle East, and financial hubs like Switzerland and Luxembourg. The funds will support global marketing, recruitment of local sales teams, and platform localization in high-demand compliance regions.

“We’re looking for investors and strategic partners who recognize the growing need for accessible compliance and fraud prevention tools worldwide,” the co-founder stated. “This is the next generation of diligence. We’re inviting forward-thinkers to help us bring it to every corner of the world.”

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation

