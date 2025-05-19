2025 Louisiana Energy Conference to Be Held in New Orleans May 27 – May 29, 2025

NEW ORLEANS, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Louisiana Energy Conference will be held in New Orleans Tuesday afternoon May 27 through Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans, located at 2 Canal Street, at the foot of Canal Street on the Mississippi River. Conference registration remains open and hotel reservations can be secured through the event’s web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

The Conference, hosted by Al Petrie Advisors, has been further expanded this year and will now feature a series of 37 panels and presentations that will address key domestic and international industry developments and topics. Executives from over 100 leading public and private exploration and production and oil field services and transition energy companies, as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, and industry advisory and law firms will participate in the discussions.

A detailed further-updated agenda with all panels and presentations along with the individual panelists and presenters is now available on the event web site www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com and with this link: 2025 Agenda. The online agenda will be updated if any additional participants are confirmed.

In addition to our traditional domestic and international E&P and oil services panels, we are pleased to add a number of topical presentations this year:

Tuesday, May 27:

Federal Lands and Waters - A Regulatory Update, Steve Dudgeon, Principal, Ryan

Technology Trends in Upstream Oil, Gas and Geothermal Energy, Richard Talley, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, NSAI



Wednesday, May 28:

A View of the World and US Economy and Energy Industry in a Period of Heightened Volatility, Vikas Dwivedi, Chief Energy Economist - Managing Director, Macquarie Group

Finance Trends in Energy, Candice Wilson, Managing Director and Julie Mumm-Simms, Partner, Eisner Advisory Group

Keynote Presentation: Slip, Sliding Away...Crude Hits the Skids in 2025. Now What?, Stephen Jury, Vice Chairman, J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Thursday, May 29:

Fueling the Energy Expansion, Drew Lichter, Managing Partner, Broadview Commodity Partners

Monetizing Tax Credits, Steve Dudgeon, Principal, Ryan

Washington Policy: Tax and Tariff Update, Anna Taylor, Deputy Leader -Tax Policy Group, Deloitte

Louisiana Future Energy: All-of-the-Above Strategy Progress, Michael Hecht, President and Chief Executive Officer, GNO Inc.

Entergy's Key Role in Meta Datacenter Development in North Louisiana, Phillip May, President and Chief Executive Officer, Entergy Louisiana

Fueling Transformation: How Generative AI is Reshaping the Energy Value Chain, Kevin Gregory, Practice Lead - Generative AI, Energy, Resources & Industrials, Deloitte Consulting LLP

Confirmed investment professional attendees will be offered the opportunity to register for one-on-one meetings with companies participating on the panels.

Networking Events

Several networking events are planned for 2025:

On Tuesday, May 27 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., there will be a welcoming reception featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and networking at The MISI, a beautiful new venue at 600 Decatur Street, Third Floor, in the historic Jax Brewery , across from Jackson Square and the French Quarter.

On Wednesday, May 28, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., the premier networking event of the Conference will be held at the Vue Orleans, an amazing venue on the 34th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel that showcases the culture of New Orleans with commanding 360-degree views of the Mississippi River and New Orleans. Visit www.vueorleans.com for more details.

On Thursday, May 29, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., please join us for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres to share your thoughts on the 2025 Conference and suggestions for next year at the 1931 Lounge in the new Caesars Hotel directly across from the Four Seasons Hotel on the Second Floor.

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives, and trust officers. We also welcome energy industry management and advisors to the industry. There is no cost for investment professionals attending the Conference. The cost for all other attendees is $395 for the three-day event.

For additional information including sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

Contact: Al Petrie (504) 799-1953