Aifeex Hosts Grand Global AI Summit in Bangkok, Accelerates Global Expansion and Leads the New Era of Artificial Intelligence

New York, NY, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 18, 2025, Aifeex, a global leader in technological innovation, hosted its 2025 Global Artificial Intelligence Summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

The landmark event brought together leading technology experts, industry pioneers, and global investors to witness Aifeex’s visionary approach to artificial intelligence and the ongoing execution of its global AI strategy.

During the summit, Ford Cooper, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Aifeex, pointed out that artificial intelligence is at a historic turning point—similar to the early days of the electricity revolution—and is set to reshape the global landscape in the years ahead.

He said, “Now is the best time to seize the AI opportunity and change the course of our future.”

Aifeex’s flagship platform, the Takwin AI System, uses advanced data analysis and prediction tools to provide accurate insights into cryptocurrency market trends, helping users stay ahead of the coming market shifts.

At the summit, Alex Jensen, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Aifeex, announced that the company is rapidly advancing the deployment of its global operations centers, with the Thailand hub now officially launched and operational. He emphasized that investing in AI not only holds tremendous potential, but also reflects the trajectory of our times. Encouraging attendees to seize the moment and embrace challenges with ambition, he stated, “Choose the hard path, and life becomes easier,” a remark that drew resounding applause from the audience.

The summit showcased Aifeex’s exceptional achievements in AI research and development, platform innovation, and community building. It also marked a further consolidation of the company’s leadership position in the Asia-Pacific region, while laying a strong foundation for future expansion into Africa, the Middle East, and other emerging markets.

As Aifeex’s core technological platform, the Takwin System is demonstrating broad application potential within the financial sector—driven by its multi-model synergy, reinforcement learning capabilities, and large-scale scenario simulation.

Through this platform, Aifeex is empowering the future of both everyday life and investment.

The Bangkok summit marked not only a significant milestone in Aifeex’s global expansion strategy, but also a powerful signal of AI’s transformative role in shaping the future of society and driving economic change.

Aifeex remains steadfast in its mission of “Empowering the Future Through Technology” and will continue to advance the global adoption and implementation of AI—working collaboratively across industries to usher in a new era of intelligent innovation,

