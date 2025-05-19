Kunlun 4 Pro Mineral Alkaline Water Purifier, a New driver to fuel Viomi’s Growth

Guangzhou, China, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology (NASDAQ: VIOT) officially launched its latest innovation, the Kunlun 4 Pro Mineral Alkaline Water Purifier, at a press conference held today. Leveraging AI technology to replicate the natural formation of mineral water, the Kunlun 4 Pro aims to advance household drinking water from the “pure water era” into the “Pure mineral water era”, directly addressing consumers’ increasing demand for healthier hydration.





Notably, following its 2024 corporate restructuring to focus on water purification, Viomi achieved a turnaround and returned to growth. Full-year revenue increased 29.3% year-over-year to RMB 2.1 billion. The water purification segment has emerged as the core growth engine, achieving 58.2% year-over-year growth in the second half and 39% for the full year. These results not only reflect the early success of Viomi’s strategic focus on water purification business, but also highlight the strong growth potential of the category. The launch of Kunlun 4 Pro is expected to inject further long-term momentum into Viomi’s performance.





Surging Demand for Mineral Water Redefines Healthy Drinking

Driven by rising health awareness, mineral-rich drinking water is becoming increasingly favored by consumers. Mineral water purifiers, in turn, are benefiting from this trend. According to consumer research, over 55% of respondents express an intent to purchase mineral water purifiers.

To address this demand, Viomi introduced the Kunlun 4 Pro as a next-generation household solution. At the event, Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder and CEO of Viomi, noted that the company established the Kunlun Mineral Water Technology Research Center, investing more than RMB 100 million over three years, bringing together a team of over 100 researchers. In collaboration with the China University of Geosciences, Viomi conducted extensive fieldwork across China’s mountain ranges to identify high-quality mineral sources, ultimately selecting natural Kunlun ore as the mineralization core for this new product.

At the heart of the Kunlun 4 Pro is the proprietary Viomi Kunlun Filter, which follows a "purify first, then mineralize" philosophy through a 7+1 stage advanced filtration process, which can effectively remove over 100 harmful substances while enriching the water with six essential minerals (strontium, sodium, magnesium, potassium, calcium, and metasilicate acid). More importantly, the filtered water remains mildly alkaline and very closer to natural mineral waters. This makes it ideal for scenarios like tea brewing, cooking, and infant formula preparation — applications where water quality is especially important.

Unlike conventional mineralization cartridges that suffer from early over-release and late-stage depletion, Viomi’s original AI Mineralization Slow-Release System offers a consistent, long-lasting solution. The system integrates three proprietary technologies: NLS (Natural Lava Sintering) Composite Technology, Microporous Mineral Passivation and AI-Powered Mineral Release Algorithm. Mr. Feng Huimin who is the member of China Non-metallic Mineral Products Standardization Technical Committee‌, shared that Kunlun ore contains six essential minerals, with especially high concentrations of strontium and metasilicate acid. The AI-powered process replicates natural mineralization to enable slow, continuous mineral release, bringing filtered water closer in composition to natural mineral water, delivering a high-quality, health-enhancing drinking experience.

The Kunlun 4 Pro also features real-time water quality monitoring, enabled by Viomi’s “AI Algorithm + Smart Sensor” integration. Working in tandem, these components precisely detect changes in water quality. A smart touch-screen faucet visually displays mineral concentration and pH levels in real time. A blue LED strip responds dynamically to drops in mineral content, giving users an intuitive understanding of water conditions. As mineral levels decrease, so does pH, ensuring transparency and user control.

Favorable Policies and Market Recognition Highlight Long-Term Potential

With 2025 marking the first year that water purifiers qualify for national subsidies in China, the policy tailwinds are significant. According to AVC, first-quarter water purifier sales reached RMB 4.2 billion, up 21% YoY, while retail sales of integrated purification units totaled RMB 700 million, up 37% YoY. Products offering health benefits and differentiated features, like mineralization, continue to gain share. The Kunlun 4 Pro aligns precisely with this market trend and is expected to capture a larger share under supportive policies.

At the launch event, Viomi was awarded two industry certifications by leading third-party consultancy S&P Consulting Group: “Inventor of Mineralization Filter Technology”; “National Sales Leader in Filters.” These honors reflect both Viomi’s leadership in R&D and its strong brand recognition in the market.

To further enhance competitiveness, Viomi has invested RMB 1 billion to build a Water Purifier Gigafactory, which is now fully operational. The facility boasts an annual production capacity of 5 million units and 30 million filter cartridges, leveraging intelligent automation across procurement, assembly, and quality control. This large-scale manufacturing reduces costs while ensuring consistent product quality.





In terms of patent technology reserves, Viomi has established deep intellectual property barriers. As of its latest financial reports, the company holds nearly 1,800 global patent applications, with invention patents accounting for over 30%. Core technologies include the AI slow-release algorithm and dual-RO reverse osmosis systems. These foundational technologies underpin the Kunlun 4 Pro and support future product upgrades and global market expansion.

Looking ahead, CEO Xiaoping Chen emphasized Viomi’s long-term vision: “Over the next 10 years, Viomi will increase its investment to deepen AI-driven mineral water purification solutions, lead the transition to a new era of household mineral water and ‌actively expand global water purification business.”

Backed by sustained investment in R&D, precise alignment with favorable policies, and the scale advantages of intelligent manufacturing, Viomi is well-positioned to lead the healthy drinking water sector for years to come. By reshaping the industry landscape and continuously delivering disruptive consumer solutions, Viomi is unlocking new pathways for long-term growth and paving the way for a meaningful revaluation in the capital markets.







