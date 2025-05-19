Momcozy Launches CoolFit Nursing Bra Series: Revolutionizing Comfort With High Elasticity and Instant Cooling

New York City, NY, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This marks a new milestone in Momcozy's mission to support moms with thoughtful, science-backed design and everyday functionality.

Momcozy, the trusted maternity and nursing brand known for redefining comfort, announces the launch of its newest innovation: the CoolFit Nursing Bra Series. This premium collection features two distinct styles—Ultra Stretch and Racerback—designed to deliver high elasticity, instant cooling comfort, and a seamless fit that adapts to the evolving needs of modern moms.

Made with Jelly Strip and seamless composite technology, along with super-stretchy fabric, the CoolFit Series supports moms through every stage of pregnancy and breastfeeding with breathable, flexible support that keeps them cool and confident all day.

Introducing the CoolFit Nursing Bra Series: Ultra Stretch & Racerback

At the heart of Momcozy’s mission is a commitment to creating products that are safe, effective, and built for real motherhood. The CoolFit Nursing Bra Series embodies this vision—blending science-backed design with everyday function to meet the evolving needs of moms.

The Ultra Stretch bra blends ease and elegance, with a flattering V-neckline and quick-access nursing clasp that make it ideal for daily wear, layering, and spontaneous skin-to-skin moments.

For moms on the move, the Racerback style offers breathable support with a sporty edge. Its low-back cut and wide shoulder straps help reduce pressure on the shoulders and upper back, promoting better posture and greater freedom of movement—whether during light activity or a busy day on the go.

Each bra is a reflection of Momcozy’s belief that every mom deserves weightless comfort, confidence, and support at every stage of her journey.

From Mom-Approved Classics to the CoolFit Breakthrough: What Makes CoolFit Different

The CoolFit Nursing Bra Series builds on the legacy of Momcozy’s Classic Jelly Strip Support Nursing Bra and Classic Ultra Soft Nursing Bra—two longstanding favorites known for their comfort and dependability. While those styles offered softness and essential support, the CoolFit Series introduces meaningful upgrades that reflect how motherhood—and its physical demands—continues to evolve.

CoolFit Ultra Stretch

Engineered for everyday wear, this nursing essential blends flexibility, freshness, and function in a sleek, second-skin design.

High elasticity that adapts instantly to shifting breast shapes throughout pregnancy and nursing





Super stretchy fabric for a smooth, invisible fit and unrestricted comfort





Instant cooling comfort that refreshes on contact and keeps skin dry all day





Upgraded fixed cups that prevent shifting, rolling, or bunching—delivering dependable support





V-neckline that promotes airflow and layers easily under any outfit





One-handed clasp for quick nursing or skin-to-skin moments

CoolFit Racerback

Tailored for movement, this style delivers breathable structure and lasting comfort for active, on-the-go moms.

High elasticity and super stretchy fabric that flexes naturally with every move





Instant cooling and weightless comfort for nursing, exercise, or hormonal changes





Low racerback and wide straps that reduce shoulder pressure and improve posture





Fixed cups that hold their shape—no adjusting needed





Hook-and-eye closure with extender allows for easy on-and-off wear and provides a flexible, seamless fit that adapts to the body through every stage of motherhood.

Next Level Comfort for Motherhood

The CoolFit Nursing Bra Series offers a next-level solution to everyday breastfeeding challenges. It reflects Momcozy’s ongoing commitment to innovation, supporting moms with products that go beyond function. These are not just bras. They are a lifestyle upgrade for today’s empowered mom.

Try It With Friends and Save More: “Cool Slash Deal” Launch Event

To celebrate the launch, Momcozy is introducing the “Cool Slash Deal” Sale from May 19 to 25, 2025. Moms can invite friends to help slash up to 35% off the CoolFit Nursing Bra. It’s the perfect time to upgrade to cool, weightless comfort and share the experience with other moms who deserve it too.

Visit www.momcozy.com to shop the CoolFit Nursing Bra Series and learn more about this exclusive launch event.

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global maternity and baby brand trusted by over two million mothers. From nursing bras to wearable pumps, Momcozy blends functionality with science-backed design to support moms at every stage. Learn more at www.momcozy.com