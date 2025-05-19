Best VPN 2025: NordVPN Tops VPN Service Providers Rankings

Dallas, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NordVPN has emerged as one of the best VPN services in the US, widely recognized for its strong security features, fast connection speeds, and user-friendly interface. This major accolade comes as more and more people seek to encrypt their internet traffic for enhanced security and privacy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE BEST VPN 2025: NORDVPN

“For most people in the US and across the globe, the internet isn’t a luxury anymore but part of everyday life. From shopping online to learning new things or paying bills, the internet has become a necessity. Therefore, it has become more important than ever for NordVPN to keep connections private and secure.”

First and foremost, NordVPN sets the standard by incorporating a clean and easy-to-use user interface. Whether a seasoned user or a beginner, users can easily get started and choose their pricing plans without help. This look and feel is maintained across all platforms, including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Linux. End users with direct experience have described the platform as clear and visually engaging in a simple way that doesn’t compromise functionality.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE BEST VPN 2025: NORDVPN

Users can easily connect to the fastest and most secure server by clicking on Quick Connect. A comprehensive list of servers can be filtered based on specialty, such as P2P or double VPN. Moreover, users can view clear real-time indicators of their connection status.

Moreover, it is easy for beginners to get started. Users can configure their VPNs to connect automatically or manually. Automatic connections enable users to be protected all the time, while manual connections enable connections depending on needs. When it comes to pricing, NordVPN has worked out plans that suit users with different budgets. With each plan, users can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously. Here is a guide.

Choose a subscription plan.

Create your account.

Select a payment method to complete your purchase.

Sign in to NordVPN to access your virtual private network.

NordVPN stands out from its competitors when it comes to security. The VPN provider takes your online security to the next level by offering a double VPN. This routes your traffic through two servers, which adds an extra layer of encryption to the user's online activity — a feature few VPNs offer. Other features that provide robust defense against malware, trackers, and data leaks include Threat Protection and Dark Web Monitoring. These two features prevent users from downloading malware while blocking trackers and ads. Users can rest assured that their accounts are safe by activating the Dark Web Monitor. In case of any password and data leaks, the user will be informed to take the necessary action.

“In a time when digital threats are evolving faster than ever, NordVPN continues to set the gold standard in online security. From RAM-only servers to next-generation encryption and independent audits, everything we do is built on trust — because our users deserve complete privacy without compromise.”

Additionally, NordVPN’s advanced features show its unwavering commitment to online privacy. For instance, users have access to encrypted cloud storage, which allows them to encrypt their files and back them up in secure cloud storage. Another notable example is NordProtect. This free feature is available to US users only and protects them from identity theft by monitoring a user's account, credit card activity, and credit score. Other premium services include password managers and secure remote file access.

Regarding infrastructure, NordVPN stands at the forefront. The provider has significantly invested in expanding and optimizing its server network, ensuring high-quality performance and broad accessibility. This robust infrastructure is crucial, as it directly impacts the VPN’s coverage, speed, and reliability for users worldwide. NordVPN has more than 7,600 VPN servers spread across 118 locations.

Of these, 25% are spread across the US in 16 locations. Additionally, NordVPN has integrated advanced server technology to maximize speed and security. For instance, NordVPN has leveraged RAM-only servers that ensure data is wiped out whenever the server restarts. Additionally, open-source protocols such as the WireGuard-poweredNordLynx protocol are integrated to enable the highest level of encryption.

The speed of any VPN is critical — even with the best security features, low speeds could greatly affect usability. NordVPN has dedicated efforts towards high speeds to improve the quality and speed of connection. Through their server infrastructure, NordVPN delivers impressive connection speeds. Users in the USA enjoy the highest speeds of up to 2964 mb/s. In addition, using lightweight protocols comes in handy for speed. SmartPlay technology has enhanced security and privacy without compromising on speed for gamers and live streamers.

NordVPN has poured resources into ensuring a flawless experience from purchasing plans to connectivity. However, in case of any hitches, the platform has reliable customer support. The team is available around the clock and offers prompt and knowledgeable responses. Users can access the team through the live chat feature. Several site blog guides teach how to troubleshoot any app or connection issues. As a top-ranking VPN provider, this is evidence enough that NordVPN goes above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction.

NordVPN's rise to the top is due to its commitment to privacy and freedom to decide what users share. This has been delivered perfectly by incorporating the latest advanced technology.

NordVPN Support:

Disclaimer and Disclosure Notice

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute professional advice, financial guidance, or an endorsement of any specific product or service. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the content at the time of publication, no guarantees are made regarding its completeness, timeliness, or relevance. The publisher, the author, and any affiliated syndication partners disclaim any liability for any errors or omissions, including but not limited to typographical or factual inaccuracies that may be present.

This article may contain references to third-party products and services. Any product claims, statistics, quotes, or other representations should be verified with the manufacturer, provider, or party in question. Readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence before making any purchase or relying on the content in any capacity.

Some links within this article may be affiliate links. This means the publisher or author may earn a commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase, at no additional cost to the reader. Such commissions help support the production and distribution of content but do not influence the editorial integrity or recommendations presented.

All parties involved in the creation, distribution, and promotion of this article — including syndication partners — are held harmless from any liability arising directly or indirectly from the use or misuse of the information herein. Inclusion of product references does not constitute a formal endorsement by the publisher or its affiliates.

Use of the information in this article is strictly at the reader’s own risk.