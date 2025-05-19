New York City, NY, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In a landmark development for the digital asset industry, licensed and regulated cloud mining platforms are emerging as the backbone of Bitcoin’s post-$100K resurgence. Spearheaded by industry leaders such as F2Hash , the market is witnessing a profound shift from fragmented, independent miners to scalable, compliant, and sustainable infrastructure. As profitability metrics soar and institutional capital floods in, the global mining map is being redrawn—fast.

F2Hash, among the top-tier mining entities, has become a symbol of this evolution. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus, F2Hash operates with a licensed framework under CySEC and FINMA banking oversight. The platform now controls 12.5 EH/s of hash rate and achieves a remarkable 92% use of renewable energy, thanks to its integration with the EU’s Green Mining Initiative.

“Mining is no longer a guessing game. Our mission is to bring structure, trust, and sustainability to the process,” said Konstantin Vassilev, CEO of F2Hash. “We're not just adapting to this new era—we're helping define it. With institutional confidence rising, it's the platforms that offer transparency, compliance, and energy efficiency that will lead the charge.”

Cloud mining in 2025 looks fundamentally different from years past. Instead of managing physical machines, users opt for mining contracts that leverage large-scale, high-efficiency facilities. ASIC hardware now achieves performance benchmarks upwards of 450 TH/s, enhanced by liquid cooling technologies that minimise energy loss. Profitability has jumped sharply, with licensed cloud contracts offering 18–24% ROI annually, outpacing home mining setups burdened by higher energy costs.

According to recent industry data, licensed platforms now command over 65% of global hash power. This includes major players such as:

BitFuFu , a Bitmain-backed platform that raised $300M in Series C funding and operates under Dubai's Virtual Asset Mining Law.





, a Bitmain-backed platform that raised $300M in Series C funding and operates under Dubai's Virtual Asset Mining Law. CryptMain , innovating with a nuclear-backed mining protocol, is leading in European markets.





, innovating with a nuclear-backed mining protocol, is leading in European markets. BitDeer , publicly listed on NYSE, is known for its energy-optimised smart routing systems.





, publicly listed on NYSE, is known for its energy-optimised smart routing systems. ECOS , an Armenian-based firm focused on carbon offset contracts and flexible terms.





, an Armenian-based firm focused on carbon offset contracts and flexible terms. NiceHash , the largest hash marketplace, which now offers institutional DeFi integration.





, the largest hash marketplace, which now offers institutional DeFi integration. Hashing24, a veteran platform now bridging mining with Bitcoin Layer 2 infrastructure.

F2Hash stands out not only for its performance but also for its operational model—offering fixed-term mining contracts with daily payouts and real-time monitoring dashboards for users. Its solar-powered data centers and instant withdrawal systems provide the scalability and environmental accountability regulators demand.

As governments enforce tighter controls on energy usage and financial flows, platforms like F2Hash are well-positioned to benefit. The EU’s upcoming Climate-Neutral Mining Directive is expected to further favor regulated operators using renewable energy and advanced cooling systems, which can boost energy efficiency by 40%.

Industry experts suggest that by 2026, up to 75% of global mining could be concentrated in regulated cloud platforms. Meanwhile, traditional financial institutions continue to enter the space, with mining-backed ETFs, structured investment products, and derivative instruments gaining traction.

The crypto mining industry is shedding its anarchic roots and embracing structured, sustainable growth. For companies like F2Hash, this is more than a market shift—it's the beginning of a new industrial era.

For more information, visit F2Hash's website

