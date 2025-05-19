Mural Oncology Announces Number of Relevant Securities in Issue

WALTHAM, Mass. and DUBLIN, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with Rule 2.12 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act 1997, the Irish Takeover Rules 2022 (the “Irish Takeover Rules”), Mural Oncology plc (Nasdaq: MURA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, (“Mural”) confirms that, as of the close of business on May 1, 2025, the issued share capital of Mural was 17,268,881 ordinary shares with par value US$0.01 each (the “Ordinary Shares”).

In addition, as of the close of business on March 31, 2025, there were outstanding 1,121,460 non-vested restricted stock units (the “Restricted Stock Units”) and 3,725,736 options to purchase Ordinary Shares (the “Stock Options”) granted by Mural. Upon vesting, each Restricted Stock Unit entitles the holder to receive one Ordinary Share and each Stock Option entitles the holder to purchase one Ordinary Share at the applicable exercise price.

The International Securities Identification Number for the Ordinary Shares is IE000LK2BOB4.

This is an announcement under Rule 2.12 of the Irish Takeover Rules.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology is a biotechnology company that was focused on using its protein engineering platform to develop cytokine-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer with the goal of delivering meaningful and clinical benefits to people living with cancer. Mural Oncology has its registered office in Dublin, Ireland, and its primary facilities in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit Mural Oncology’s website at www.muraloncology.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Bluesky, and X.

Responsibility Statement

The Directors of Mural accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Disclosure Requirements of the Irish Takeover Rules

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person who is “interested” (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of “relevant securities” of Mural must make an “opening position disclosure” by no later than 3.30pm (US Eastern Time) on the tenth “business day” following the commencement of the “offer period”. An “opening position disclosure” must contain the details specified in Rule 8.6(a) of the Irish Takeover Rules, including details of the person's interests and short positions in any “relevant securities” of Mural. Relevant persons who deal in any “relevant securities” of Mural prior to the deadline for making an “opening position disclosure” must instead make a dealing disclosure as described below.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, any person who is, or becomes, “interested” (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of “relevant securities” of Mural must disclose all “dealings” in such “relevant securities” during the “offer period”. The disclosure of a “dealing” in “relevant securities” by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30pm (US Eastern Time) on the “business day” following the date of the relevant “dealing”. A dealing disclosure must contain the details specified in Rule 8.6(b) of the Irish Takeover Rules, including details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in any “relevant securities” of Mural.

All “dealings” in “relevant securities” of Mural by a bidder, or by any party acting in concert with a bidder, must also be disclosed by no later than 12 noon (US Eastern Time) on the “business day” following the date of the relevant “dealing”.

If two or more persons co-operate on the basis of an agreement, either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire an “interest” in “relevant securities” of Mural, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3(a) and (b) of the Irish Takeover Rules.

A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose “relevant securities” opening position disclosures and dealing disclosures should be made, can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel’s website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie.

“Interests in securities” arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an “interest” by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.

Terms in quotation marks in this section are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website.

If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a “dealing” under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel’s website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Irish Takeover Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020.

No Offer or Solicitation

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland or the United States may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

Contact:

Mural Oncology plc

ir@muraloncology.com

Lucid Capital Markets, LLC

570 Lexington Ave, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10022