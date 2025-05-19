TPI Composites to Sponsor World KidWind Challenge Wind Tunnel at ACP CLEANPOWER 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC), today announced its sponsorship of the wind tunnel competition at the World KidWind Challenge, to be held at the American Clean Power Association’s (ACP) CLEANPOWER Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, May 18-21, 2025.

The World KidWind Challenge is a hands-on design challenge that engages students in learning about wind energy through the process of designing, building, and testing small-scale wind turbines. As the wind tunnel sponsor, TPI Composites will directly support the critical testing phase of the competition, where students evaluate the performance of their turbine designs.

“TPI Composites is deeply committed to fostering the next generation of renewable energy leaders,” said Bill Siwek, President and CEO of TPI Composites. “We are thrilled to sponsor the wind tunnel at the World KidWind Challenge. This sponsorship allows us to directly support these bright young minds as they explore the power of wind energy and develop innovative solutions for a sustainable future.”

“We are incredibly grateful for TPI Composites’ generous sponsorship of the wind tunnel at the World KidWind Challenge,” said Michael Arquin, KidWind founder and director. “Having access to a state-of-the-art testing environment is crucial for the students’ learning experience, and TPI’s support makes this possible.” Attendees of CLEANPOWER will have the opportunity to see the ingenuity of the student teams as they test their wind turbine designs.

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is a global company focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize and electrify the world. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind market. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., Mexico, Türkiye, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany and global service training centers in the U.S., France, United Kingdom, and Spain.

About KidWind

The KidWind Project is a leading provider of clean energy education for students and educators. Through hands-on activities, curriculum, and challenges like the KidWind Challenge, KidWind aims to inspire a new generation to tackle climate change through the understanding and application of renewable energy technologies.

