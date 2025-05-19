Humacyte to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq

DURHAM, N.C., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a commercial-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable, bioengineered human tissues at commercial scale, today announced that Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq in New York, NY on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq

Location: Nasdaq World Headquarters, New York, NY

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, May 20, 12:30 p.m. EST

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/66adb5ff-a0d8-42aa-b1d2-70b2e6d726f1

A replay will be available for a limited time following the presentation on the Events & Presentations portion of the Humacyte website.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s Biologics License Application for the acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) in the vascular trauma indication was approved by the FDA in December 2024. ATEVs are also currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting other vascular applications, including arteriovenous (AV) access for hemodialysis and peripheral artery disease (PAD). Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for AV access in hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for urgent arterial repair following extremity vascular trauma and for advanced PAD also have received RMAT designations. The ATEV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

For uses other than the FDA approval in the extremity vascular trauma indication, the ATEV is an investigational product and has not been approved for sale by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

Humacyte Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors LLC

+1-617-435-6602

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

investors@humacyte.com