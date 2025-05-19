Sydney, Australia, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, Australia—According to the CoinMarketCap Fear and Greed Index, crypto market sentiment in May 2025 remains in the “Extreme Greed” zone, reflecting strong investor appetite for digital assets. With this momentum, cloud mining has become a strategic entry point for both new and experienced crypto investors. Among the leading Cloud Mining, FioBit continues to earn global recognition for its legal operations, reliable infrastructure, and consistently profitable mining contracts.

Best Regulated Bitcoin Mining Platform with Global Reach

FioBit.com is officially registered in Australia and complies with relevant financial regulations. It operates mining farms across multiple continents, including green energy facilities integrated with global mining pools backed by Bitmain, the manufacturer of Antminer hardware. The platform offers a low-barrier entry into crypto mining without requiring physical equipment or technical skills.

FioBit supports mining of major cryptocurrencies, including:

Bitcoin (BTC)





Ethereum (ETH)





Dogecoin (DOGE)





Litecoin (LTC)





This diversified approach helps users reduce risk while maximizing returns across different blockchain ecosystems.

Top-Ranked Cloud Mining Investment Plans on FioBit (2025)

FioBit offers a range of short-term, high-yield contracts. All contracts are non-custodial, require no hardware, and provide guaranteed daily payouts:

The following chart illustrates the potential income you can achieve

Mining Equipment Price Duration Daily Profit Total Net Profit WhatsMiner M63S+ 424Th/s $200 1 Day $7.00 $7.00 Antminer L7 8.8Gh/s $600 2 Days $16.80 $33.60 Antminer S21 Hyd 335Th/s $1,200 3 Days $37.20 $111.60 Antminer L7 9.3Gh/s $3,600 5 Days $126.00 $630.00 Antminer L7 9.5Gh/s $7,800 6 Days $312.00 $1,872.00 Antminer S21 XP Hyd 473Th/s $16,800 7 Days $840.00 $5,880.00 VolcMiner D1 17Gh/s $32,000 3 Days $2,080.00 $6,240.00 Antminer S21 XP+ Hyd 520Th/s $62,000 2 Days $4,960.00 $9,920.00

All contracts return full principal at the end of the term. Earnings are distributed daily. Withdrawals are available in BTC, DOGE, ETH, or USDT with a minimum withdrawal threshold of $200.

How to Start Bitcoin Cloud Mining on FioBit

Whether you're new to crypto or looking to expand your passive income portfolio, FioBit provides a streamlined process to begin cloud mining:

1. Create an Account

Visit FioBit.com, click “Sign Up,” and complete a brief registration form using your email address.

2. Claim Free Trial Contract

New users receive a $100 trial mining contract with the WhatsMiner M63S+, valid for 1 day, offering approximately $1.20 in free Bitcoin earnings.

3. Choose an Investment Plan

Explore various mining contracts based on your budget and expected returns. Plans range from $200 to $62,000, each with clear daily profit breakdowns.

4. Purchase with Crypto

Pay for your selected contract using USDT, BTC, DOGE, or ETH. Once payment is confirmed, mining starts instantly.

5. Monitor Real-Time Performance

Your dashboard displays all live mining metrics, daily payouts, and contract timelines.

6. Withdraw Profits

Once your earnings reach $200 or more, initiate a withdrawal to your linked crypto wallet. Most requests are processed within two hours.

Why FioBit Ranks Among the Top Trusted Cloud Mining Platforms in 2025

Regulatory Compliance – Operates under Australian jurisdiction with transparent terms





– Operates under Australian jurisdiction with transparent terms High-Yield Daily Profits – Short-term contracts offering up to $4,960 daily





– Short-term contracts offering up to $4,960 daily AI-Optimized Infrastructure – Adaptive algorithms that maximize mining efficiency





– Adaptive algorithms that maximize mining efficiency Multi-Currency Support – Mine BTC, DOGE, ETH, LTC with fast, automated conversions





– Mine BTC, DOGE, ETH, LTC with fast, automated conversions Renewable Energy Mining Farms – Environmentally friendly operations in global data centers





– Environmentally friendly operations in global data centers Accessible from Any Device – Fully mobile-optimized platform, no app needed





– Fully mobile-optimized platform, no app needed Professional 24/7 Support – Live chat agents provide multilingual assistance





Conclusion

With traditional markets facing instability and DeFi platforms slowing down, cloud-based Bitcoin mining offers a reliable alternative for passive crypto income. FioBit leads this space with legal transparency, fast returns, and unmatched accessibility—making it a top choice for retail investors and crypto enthusiasts alike.

To begin mining and earning Bitcoin without hardware, visit FioBit.com today and explore the most profitable cloud mining contracts of 2025.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.