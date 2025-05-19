Level Up Your Pool Game with Leslie’s Refreshed Pool Perks Rewards Program

PHOENIX, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals nationwide, recently launched its refreshed Pool Perks Rewards Program with the introduction of loyalty tiers. This program is making a splash as pool owners dive into summer focused on ensuring their backyard oasis is clean, safe and beautiful for another season of making memories.

“Everything we do at Leslie’s starts with the customer and our industry leading loyalty program is focused on making it easier and more rewarding for residential customers working to keep their pools in pristine condition,” said Jason McDonell, Leslie’s chief executive officer. “Our new tiered Pool Perks Rewards Program is one more way we are delivering against our key pillars of customer centricity and convenience, allowing customers to enhance their pool experience with elevated rewards, including personalized offers that cater to their unique needs. We aim to deliver continuous improvements to enable joy and elevate everyday moments for existing customers while attracting new pool owners to Leslie’s.”

Climbing the Poolside Ladder with Membership Tiers

As part of the Pool Perks Rewards Program, all members earn 1 point per dollar spent, qualified free shipping1 and are eligible for local member events and unique bonuses throughout the year, with benefits building as the customer graduates to higher tiers.

Perks Members receive a $1 reward for every 50 points earned.

receive a $1 reward for every 50 points earned. Perks Elite Members receive a $5 bonus reward as well as a coupon for 25% off any float 2 upon becoming an Elite Member and earn a $1 reward for every 33 points earned.

receive a $5 bonus reward as well as a coupon for 25% off any float upon becoming an Elite Member and earn a $1 reward for every 33 points earned. Perks MVP Members receive a $10 bonus reward as well as a coupon for 50% off any float2 upon becoming an MVP Member and earn a $1 reward for every 20 points earned.



You can dive in and begin earning rewards today by visiting your local Leslie’s store or signing up online at Lesliespool.com.

1 Perks and Perks Elite members receive free shipping on orders for more than $75. Additional charges may apply on oversize items and same-day delivery.

2 Must be enrolled in Leslie’s email marketing to receive coupon.

About Leslie’s

Founded in 1963, Leslie’s is the largest and most trusted direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals nationwide. The company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie’s whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie’s consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Contact

Elisabeth Eisleben

Senior Vice President, Investor & Public Relations

Leslie’s, Inc.

investorrelations@lesl.com