Los Angeles, California, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The facility, co-located with an NV Energy solar farm—will supply 100 % renewable electricity to HJB’s Bitcoin and Litecoin mining clusters, reducing per-unit emissions by an estimated 32 % according to an independent audit from SGS. The launch comes as institutional demand for low-carbon crypto infrastructure accelerates worldwide.

HJB Miner simplifies the process of encrypted cloud mining and creates a convenient channel for zero-based users to easily obtain daily passive income.





In the cryptocurrency industry, ease of operation and profitability are the core elements. For novices seeking low investment, high returns and stable income, cloud mining is undoubtedly an ideal choice. This article will analyze the core mechanism of cloud mining and focus on recommending the industry-leading platform HJB Miner, which is committed to helping users achieve a sustainable income goal of more than $1,000 per day.

HJB Miner: Where laziness meets profit

HJB Miner takes cloud mining to a new level of convenience, making it ideal for beginners. The platform has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy for even cryptocurrency novices to get started. HJB Miner believes that laziness is not a failure, but a path to success.

With multiple mining facilities around the world, HJB Miner has won the trust of more than 5 million users worldwide with its stable returns and security. HJB Miner relies on renewable energy such as solar and wind power to power its cloud mining business, which greatly reduces mining costs and integrates excess electricity into the grid.

This means that users do not need to buy expensive hardware or endure noise pollution and high temperatures at home to get mining computing power. Users only need a computer or mobile phone, sign a mining contract, and start earning income.

How to start using HJB Miner? The first contact is not complicated, just follow these three simple steps:

1. Register an account Click here to create an account in one minute. Register to get $100 investment capital and invest in free contracts to get $1 per day.

2. Choose a contract combination The platform provides a variety of contract plans, and users can choose the contract that suits them to purchase! BTC basic computing power: investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $3.5, expiration income: $100 + $7 LTC [classic computing power contract]: investment amount: $500, contract period: 5 days, daily income of $6.5, expiration income: $500 + $32.5 BTC [classic computing power contract]: investment amount: $3,000, contract period: 15 days, daily income of $45, expiration income: $3,000 + $675 BTC [advanced computing contract]: investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 30 days, daily income of $170, expiration income: $10,000 + $5,100 The platform offers a range of stable income contracts. For more options, please visit the official website hjbminer.com.

3. Wait for the income to be automatically credited After purchasing the contract plan, the system automatically connects to mining, calculates interest income every 24 hours, and funds can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

The appeal of cloud mining

Cloud mining has long been popular among cryptocurrency enthusiasts because it is simple to use and easy to get started. Unlike traditional mining, cloud mining does not require expensive hardware, complex technology, or constant monitoring.

Cloud mining simplifies the mining process and allows anyone, regardless of experience, to participate in this cryptocurrency revolution. Users do not need to invest in expensive mining equipment or manage complex setups, but can earn income by renting computing power from remote data centers.

Incredible profit potential

HJB Miner stands out in the market with its attractive daily profit potential. HJB Miner provides a daily profit opportunity of $1,000 or more, helping mining enthusiasts create wealth. Imagine earning a good income without hard work or complicated settings. That's the charm of HJB Miner.

Safe and reliable

In the cryptocurrency space, trust and security are of paramount importance. HJB Miner understands this and places user security first. HJB Miner is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring that users’ investments are protected, helping them focus on profitability.

For more details, please visit: hjbminer.com or download the mobile APP.

About HJB miner

HJB Miner, founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, is a leading cloud mining company focused on innovation and sustainability. It offers user-friendly, secure, and efficient cryptocurrency mining solutions for both beginners and experts. The platform uses renewable energy sources like hydro, solar, and wind power, ensuring environmentally friendly operations.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.