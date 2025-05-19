KabaFusion Acquires Infusion Care Assets from Coram® to Expand its Nationwide Footprint of Patient-Focused Services

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KabaFusion, a nationally recognized leader in home and alternative site infusion, today announced it has closed on a transaction with Coram pursuant to which it has acquired 6 locations that will serve as pharmacies and ambulatory infusion suites, which transaction is consistent with Coram’s previously announced downsizing. The transaction will expand KabaFusion’s ability to serve a growing number of patients nationwide and strengthens its commitment to deliver high-quality patient care across a broad range of therapies.

“Our expansion will enable KabaFusion to serve a greater number of patients with superior care,” said Dr. Sohail Masood, founder and Chief Executive Officer of KabaFusion. “Patient demand for home and ambulatory infusion services continues to increase, and we are thrilled to open new locations to meet the needs of our patients. Now in 26 states, we will continue to partner with practitioners, physicians, manufacturers, and payors to provide superior infusion services with clinical excellence.”

KabaFusion has pioneered patient-focused home and ambulatory infusion services with deep clinical expertise in immunoglobulin and a broad range of other specialty infusible and injectable therapies. This acquisition will expand KabaFusion’s footprint to 32 infusion pharmacies and 19 ambulatory infusion suites. With this acquisition, KabaFusion enters new strategic markets in Connecticut, Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Washington, and expands the company’s existing footprint in Nevada. KabaFusion is licensed to serve patients in 45 states with a comprehensive offering of chronic and acute therapies.

KabaFusion is a portfolio company of Novo Holdings. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About KabaFusion

KabaFusion is a national provider of essential chronic and acute infusion therapies. The company serves patients in 45 states through its nationwide network of home infusion pharmacies, alternative infusion sites, and home health agencies. KabaFusion was founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sohail Masood, a pioneer in patient focused infusion therapies with more than 30 years of clinical experience. The company is dedicated to working proactively with patients, healthcare practitioners, and payors to provide comprehensive support before, during and after treatment. For more information, visit Kabafusion.com.

About Novo Holdings

Novo Holdings is a leading international healthcare and life sciences investor wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices in Boston, London, Mumbai, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Singapore, Novo Holdings manages the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation with a focus on creating sustainable, long-term value. In addition to being the controlling shareholder in Novo Nordisk A/S and Novonesis, Novo Holdings invests broadly in healthcare and life sciences companies at all stages of development. As a firm, Novo Holdings ultimately seeks to deliver returns that the Novo Nordisk Foundation can distribute for scientific, social, and humanitarian purposes. For more information, please visit www.novoholdings.dk .

