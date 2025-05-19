Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Retirement and Appointment to the Board of Managers

DALLAS, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ-DMLP).

As previously announced, Ron Trout retired as an Independent Manager of the Partnership after the conclusion of his term, which ended immediately following the 2025 Annual Meeting. Casey McManemin, Chairman of the Board, stated “I would like to thank Ron for 17 years of dedicated service to the Board of Managers. His business acumen and insights have made a meaningful contribution to the Board.”

In connection with Mr. Trout’s retirement, Sarah N. Wariner has been elected as his successor as an Independent Manager. Ms. Wariner currently serves as Deputy General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Global Litigation at the Jacobs Engineering Group. Prior to her current position, Ms. Wariner held various roles at JP Morgan Chase & Co. and the law firm Clark Hill PLC. Mr. McManemin continued, “We are pleased to welcome Ms. Wariner to the Board of Managers. Her background in law, business, and corporate governance brings considerable experience to the Board, and we look forward to working with her for the continued success of the Partnership.”

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, and net profits interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

