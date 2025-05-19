Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against MicroStrategy Incorporated d/b/a Strategy (MSTR)

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired MicroStrategy Incorporated d/b/a Strategy (“Strategy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MSTR) securities between April 30, 2024 and April 4, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants consistently touted Strategy’s bitcoin-focused investment strategy and treasury operations. The Company also introduced several new key performance indicators (“KPIs”)—namely, “BTC Yield,” “BTC Gain,” and “BTC $ Gain”—to measure its financial results. According to Defendants, these new KPIs would help the market assess the Company’s strategy of acquiring bitcoin in a manner accretive to shareholders.

The Complaint also alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the anticipated profitability of the Company’s bitcoin-focused investment strategy and treasury operations was overstated; (ii) the various risks associated with bitcoin’s volatility and the magnitude of losses Strategy could recognize on the value of its digital assets following its adoption of ASU 2023-08 were understated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Strategy should contact the Firm prior to the July 15, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .