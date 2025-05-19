Casella Unveils MRF Upgrade to Drive More Customer Circularity and Sustainable Recycling

RUTLAND, Vt., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (“Casella”) (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, opened the doors of its newly renovated Willimantic, Connecticut materials recovery facility (“MRF”) with nearly 100 guests in attendance on Monday, May 19. The facility upgrade is complete with state-of-the-art equipment and the goal to drive more efficient recycling, helping Casella’s customers and communities achieve more circularity and move closer to their sustainability goals.

The event included remarks from Windham Mayor Tom DeVivo, as well as leaders from Casella and MRF technology provider, Machinex. Remarks concluded with a check presentation to the UConn Office of Sustainability which will use the donated funds to support a graduate fellowship for a zero-waste coordinator at the University.

Prior to the upgrade, Casella’s Willimantic MRF processed approximately 60,000 tons of recyclables annually and expects now to be able to double that amount, while simultaneously improving efficiency and quality.

“As we continue to look at new ways to advance the amount of material we are able to process, we are thrilled to invest in this new technology in Connecticut,” said Casella Chairman and CEO, John W. Casella. “While we only began doing business in this state just five short years ago, this MRF, the adjacent mattress recycling facility, and our hauling operations in the market are key components to our continued success in serving our customers and communities.”

The upgrades included a new sorting system, power infrastructure, lighting, a replacement tipping floor, new pavement, and enhanced fire suppression system.

In addition to the upgraded sorting technology deployed, Casella also partnered with Eversource to enhance the facility’s electrical efficiency and minimize its energy usage.

“We are proud to partner with forward-thinking companies like Casella in achieving their energy efficiency and sustainability goals,” said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency and Electric Mobility Tilak Subrahmanian. “Through our collaboration, we helped Casella improve its operations while reducing energy use and costs. This partnership demonstrates what’s possible when sustainability and operational goals align through energy efficiency solutions, creating lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve.”

The facility was previously converted to a single-stream MRF in 2008. The recent upgrades unveiled represent a nearly $20 million investment into the facility and follow more than $50 million in investments by Casella in its Resource Solutions operations over the past three years.

“The ongoing advancements of the circular economy depend on all stakeholders to do their part to make recycling more accessible, more convenient, and more efficient,” Casella said. “With these upgrades we continue to do our part in moving more material out of the waste stream and putting it to a higher and better use.”

ABOUT CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For further information, investors may visit the Company’s website at www.casella.com.

ABOUT MACHINEX

Internationally recognized for its innovative sorting solutions in the waste and recycling industry, Machinex is dedicated to creating solutions for a sustainable tomorrow. Proudly based in Plessisville for over 50 years, this 100% Québec-owned company engineers, manufactures, and installs its own recycling technologies using optics, robotics, mechanics, and artificial intelligence to create the most advanced sorting solutions on the market. Machinex has quickly established itself as a global authority in designing and manufacturing high-quality sorting systems. Over the years, Machinex experts have designed and installed hundreds of turnkey systems in partnership with major waste management companies in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. To learn more about Machinex, visit www.machinexrecycling.com

ABOUT EVERSOURCE

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is recognized as the #1 U.S. utility on TIME’s List of World’s Best Companies for 2024. Eversource transmits and delivers electricity to 1.28 million customers in 149 cities and towns, provides natural gas to 254,000 customers in 85 communities, and supplies water to approximately 217,000 customers in 59 communities across Connecticut. Eversource harnesses the commitment of more than 10,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like a first-in-the-nation networked geothermal pilot project, solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles and battery storage, into the electric system. For more information, please visit www.eversource.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including, but not limited to, the statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Willimantic materials recovery facility ("MRF"), are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such by the context of the statements, including words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “would,” “intend,” “estimate,” "will," “guidance” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Willimantic MRF, the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management’s beliefs and assumptions. The Company cannot guarantee that it actually will achieve the financial results, plans, intentions, expectations or guidance disclosed in the forward-looking statements made. Such forward-looking statements, and all phases of the Company's operations, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, any one or more of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include or relate to, among other things, the following: the upgrade to the Willimantic MRF may not perform as expected, it is difficult to determine the timing or future impact of a sustained economic slowdown that could negatively affect our operations and financial results; the Company may be required to incur capital expenditures in excess of its estimates; the Company's insurance coverage and self-insurance reserves may be inadequate to cover all of its risk exposures; fluctuations in energy pricing or the commodity pricing of its recyclables may make it more difficult for the Company to predict its results of operations or meet its estimates; disruptions or limited access to domestic and global transportation or the imposition of tariffs could impact the Company's ability to sell recyclables into end markets; the Company may not be able to successfully integrate and recognize the expected financial benefits from acquired businesses; and the Company may incur environmental charges or asset impairments in the future.

There are a number of other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These additional risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those detailed in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and in other filings that the Company may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

