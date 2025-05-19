Advantage Solutions supports St. Louis in wake of tornado devastation

ST. LOUIS, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) announced today it will provide support to The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis following the recent tornadoes that caused widespread destruction in the region, including significant damage to the League’s headquarters.

In alignment with its commitment to build stronger, more resilient communities, Advantage will donate $25,000 to the Urban League’s emergency relief efforts and is mobilizing a team of employees to help with on-the-ground cleanup and recovery efforts.

“Our hearts are with the entire St. Louis community, and especially with our partners at the Urban League. Despite suffering their own major losses, they’re once again stepping up to serve their neighbors in need,” said Advantage Solutions CEO Dave Peacock. “In times of crisis, we believe businesses must act with urgency and compassion. That’s why we’re expanding our support and calling on others to do the same.”

In addition to the community at large, Advantage is committed to supporting its own teammates impacted by the disaster. Eligible teammates can apply for grants through the company’s Associate Support Fund, which provides financial assistance for those affected by natural disasters and other unexpected hardships. Additionally, all teammates have access to the Employee Assistance Program, which offers 24/7 support from trained advocates who can help assess needs, develop solutions, and connect individuals to valuable resources.

Advantage’s support of the Urban League builds on a multi-year partnership that includes its Save Our Sisters Fund, which provides holistic wraparound services — including employment, education, rental, mortgage and utility assistance — for women from all walks of life to help them reach their full potential.

To learn more about the Urban League’s recovery efforts or to make a contribution, visit www.ulstl.com .

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it’s creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit YourADV.com.

About the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

The mission of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. is to empower African Americans and others throughout the region in securing economic self-reliance, social equality, and civil rights. As the leading champion of empowerment and opportunity for African Americans, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis envisions a region where all people are valued members of the community; can adequately support themselves and their families; live in the neighborhoods that are vibrant and thriving; and share in the region’s prosperity and well-being.

Investor Contact:

Ruben Mella

ruben.mella@youradv.com

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Levine

corp.comm@youradv.com