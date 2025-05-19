[Latest] Global Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size/Share Worth USD 343.01 Billion by 2034 at a 15.13% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT)

Austin, TX, USa, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Plastics, Paper & paperboard, Glass, Metal, Others), By Product Type (Plastic bottles, Blisters, Pre-filled inhalers, Ampoules, Jars & Canisters), By Process (Recyclable, Reusable, Biodegradable), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” in its research database.





“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 85.86 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 96.54 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 343.01 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 15.13% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Overview

The Green Packaging Industry within the Pharmaceutical sector is expanding rapidly as companies increasingly focus on green processes in response to growing regulatory pressures, heightened environmental awareness, and rising consumer demand for sustainable options.

Companies are using biodegradable and renewable packaging materials, making investments in cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology for minimizing waste and carbon consumption, and designing minimalist and reuse-focused packaging platforms. This exponential growth is also enhanced by cross collaboration across the supply chain, innovation by renewable materials, and embracing circular economy philosophy to make pharma packaging function, be safe, and sustainable

Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Green Consciousness: The global rising concern for environmental issues, such as plastic contamination and carbon impact, has established heightened consciousness among consumers, governments, and companies. The consciousness drives demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions that contribute minimal ecological traces while maintaining product integrity. For example, in March 2025, Berry Global’s 2024 Sustainability Report highlights significant progress in circularity and climate objectives, such as a 43% increase in post-consumer resin use, 130% growth in bioplastics, 93% recyclability of packaging, and product design for sustainability. Since 2019, they have reduced scope 1 and 2 emissions by 28.3%, increased renewable energy consumption by 31%, and improved workplace safety and engagement. They were rewarded with an MSCI AA rating and EcoVadis Gold, proving their dedication to a net-zero, inclusive future.

Advances in Technology: Advances in technology in the manufacturing process and material science have enabled mass production of eco-friendly packaging materials meeting the extremely stringent specifications of the pharmaceutical sector. Such innovations involve the production of recyclable, degradable, and compostable packaging items that ensure product efficacy and safety. For example, Amcor’s November 2024 sustainability targets, as reported by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Global Commitment Report, are achieving the recyclability of 94% of its flexible packaging and 95% of its rigid packaging, 9.4% PCR in plastics, and growing its AmFiniti recycled material portfolio. The company also achieved a 9% year-on-year reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to a total 3.4 million-ton CO₂ reduction by signatories. In celebrating industry achievement, Amcor and the Foundation urge further global action and regulation to end plastic waste.

Green Product Consumer Demand: Contemporary consumers are increasingly concerned about their consumption habits. Such a change in consumer behavior compels pharma companies to shift toward green packaging solutions in an attempt to match market demand as well as customer loyalty. For example, in February 2025, Berry Global launched CleanStream Home and Industrial, a high-purity post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic for non-contact-sensitive packaging in the homecare and industrial segments. Developed with state-of-the-art AI-based decontamination and sorting, it is perfect for high-performance uses such as trigger sprays and paint cans. The plant, headquartered in Leamington Spa, UK, enables closed-loop recycling, which reduces the carbon footprint by 35% compared to virgin plastic and saves 36,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually. The technology is designed to match the rising demand for high-performance, sustainable packaging without a reduction in quality.

Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Green pharmaceutical packaging involves massive environmental advantages via plastic waste reduction, renewable feedstock utilization, and promotion of global climate goals. Solutions yield improved brand equity, regulatory acceptance, and consumer confidence. Companies adopting green packaging are then considered innovators and socially responsible. Green packaging also involves improved product protection via the utilization of non-hazardous, inert materials. Moreover, investment in recyclable and biodegradable forms promotes long-term cost savings via circular economy models.

Weaknesses: Massive upfront investment in eco-friendly materials and technologies confronts the sector. Limited availability of high-tech green materials may delay massive adoption. Biodegradable and recyclable substitutes will not necessarily replicate the same barrier properties as traditional materials, affecting product shelf life. Recycling or composting facilities are still underdeveloped in most regions. Minimal knowledge and unwillingness to adopt innovation among smaller pharma manufacturers exist too.

Opportunities: Increased global demand for green solutions provides an enormous market opportunity for sustainable pharmaceutical packaging. EU, U.S., and Asian regulatory agencies are increasingly supporting environmentally friendly packaging, leading to adoption. Innovation opportunities through advancements in bio-based polymers and smart packaging provide new paths. Collaborations with biotech and packaging companies can speed up R&D. Additionally, heightened consumer health awareness is driving the demand for cleaner, greener packaging options.

Threats: Unpredictable raw material prices and supply chain disruptions—particularly for recycled or bio-based feedstocks—threaten stable production. Regulatory changes sometimes add cost or complexity of compliance regionally. Allegations of greenwashing and the risks of non-harmonized definitions erode consumer trust. To some degree, economically inefficient suppliers of traditional packaging can preclude sustainable alternatives through cost competition. Finally, poor economic performance in certain markets can restrict investment in sustainable infrastructure.

Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Regional Perspective

The Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market can be divided across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: North America, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, and other neighboring nations, is a huge market for environmentally friendly drug packaging. The region’s tough environmental policies and high-end health care facilities forward the demand for a green packaging system. For example, Cabinet Health revolutionizes pharma packaging and was recently recognized as one of the best inventions of 2024, which is accompanied by a return to finishing single-use plastic bottles. With the cost-based subscription of more than one million members and in-store pickup promotions with CVS and Target, the company provides a green option that minimizes plastic waste through convenient, sustainable delivery of medication.

Europe: Europe, such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Netherlands, is leading the way with sustainable pharmaceutical packaging due to strong environmental policies and adherence to circular economy principles. For example, in December 2022, the EU is stepping up measures to reduce plastic waste by proposing tougher rules on single-use plastics, requiring increased recyclability and recycled content in packaging, and encouraging reusable alternatives. These reforms are intended to propel a circular economy, making brands responsible for packaging throughout their life cycle and challenging industries, particularly fashion, beauty, and consumer goods, to be creative with sustainable materials and business models to remain in compliance.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region, which includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, and others, is recording a surge in green pharma packaging as a result of industry growth, growing concern for the environment, and policies from the government in support of it. For instance, in December 2022, Estelus Pharma, Christian, Daid Shanko, and Tikida agreed to concentrate on sustainable packaging of drugs in Japan to focusing on biomass-based plastic, recycling, and designing and recycling material. It is seeking to minimize the environmental footprint of the industry and increase environmentally friendly operations, including Estalus’ plant-based blister pack, Christian’s carbon neutrality objectives by 2040, Daidya Sinki’s biomass package, and Takeda’s low-value bio-bottle.

LAMEA: LAMEA, with Brazil, the Middle East, and Africa, is slowly adopting sustainable pharmaceutical packaging from global sustainability movements and growing environmental pressures. For example, in January 2025, ALPLA entered the recycling industry for HDPE in South America through the acquisition of a majority holding in Brazilian company Clean Bottle, with which it already has a joint venture having the capacity for the production of recycled HDPE valued at 15,000 tonnes per year. The São José dos Pinhais plant is home to green infrastructure and furthers ALPLA’s ambition of increasing the amount of recycled material in its packaging and contributing to a circular economy. This is ALPLA’s inaugural recycling plant for the region, furthering employment opportunities locally as well as supply chain resilience within its global agenda of sustainability.

Browse the full "Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Trends and Insights By Material (Plastics, Paper & paperboard, Glass, Metal, Others), By Product Type (Plastic bottles, Blisters, Pre-filled inhalers, Ampoules, Jars & Canisters), By Process (Recyclable, Reusable, Biodegradable), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034"





List of the prominent players in the Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market:

Amcor plc

Berry Global Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

WestRock Company

CCL Healthcare

SGD Pharma

OLIVER

Gerresheimer AG

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Nottingham Spirk

Crown Packaging Corp.

Nipro Europe Group Companies

Origin Pharma Packaging

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Bormioli Pharma S.p.A.

Others

The Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

By Material

Plastics

Paper & paperboard

Glass

Metal

Others

By Product Type

Plastic bottles

Blister

Pre-filled inhalers

Ampoules

Jars & Canisters

By Process

Recyclable

Reusable

Biodegradable

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

