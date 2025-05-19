AEM Expands Access to Production-Proven SLT and Burn-In Ecosystem for Advanced Computing Customers

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEM Holdings Ltd. (SGX: AWX, Reuters: AEM.SI, Bloomberg: AEM:SP) today announced it is working with Intel Foundry to expand access to their established System-Level Test (SLT) and Burn-In capabilities, tailored for advanced computing devices, to Intel Foundry’s customer base. Built on decades of collaboration, AEM and Intel Foundry have developed one of the most extensive and mature SLT and Burn-In ecosystems.

As chips grow in complexity, particularly in high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, the need for Burn-In and SLT test solutions has become more critical than ever, to ensure test coverage while reducing the total cost of test. Conducted after the advanced package assembly process, Burn-in and SLT tests ensure chips meet reliability and performance standards in real-world environments — a crucial step to reduce field failures and improve product quality. The partnership between AEM and Intel Foundry offers a proven solution and strategic roadmap, delivering precise thermal control and validation capabilities for next-generation devices, with specifications including power exceeding 2,000 watts and support for package sizes surpassing 200mm x 200mm.

Through this collaboration, AEM brings device-specific configurable test units, advanced handlers and consumables, PiXL™ Active Thermal Control (ATC), along with software and application support for customer native boards — delivering a fully integrated approach to SLT and Burn-In enablement. This complements Intel Foundry’s comprehensive suite of services, including factory automation, adaptive test data management, turnkey Burn-In Board (BIB) solutions, test program development, customer board integration, and full product debug and execution support.

Key customer benefits include:

Faster Time-to-Market: Built on a scalable, production-proven platform used across high-volume fabs. Supported by AEM and Intel Foundry global engineers on hardware integration, test consumable designs, software development, and test application engineers.

Built on a scalable, production-proven platform used across high-volume fabs. Supported by AEM and Intel Foundry global engineers on hardware integration, test consumable designs, software development, and test application engineers. Lower Capital Expenditure: Minimal new infrastructure required, leveraging an established install base of thousands of systems worldwide.

Minimal new infrastructure required, leveraging an established install base of thousands of systems worldwide. U.S.-based Engineering and Production Ecosystem: Local teams from both companies enable rapid deployment and support standards-based qualification, including High Temperature Operating Life (HTOL).



"With chiplet-based architectures redefining integration and performance expectations, our open SLT and Burn-In ecosystem—developed with AEM—provides semiconductor manufacturers with a fast, scalable path to high-quality production. This collaboration enhances test coverage, accelerates time-to-market, and ensures the reliability required for AI and HPC applications," said Mark Gardner, Vice President, Intel Foundry Services, Package and Test Business Group.

“As performance demands rise and chiplet integration becomes the new norm, manufacturers need more than just tools—they need a proven ecosystem. Together with Intel Foundry, we’re enabling customers to reduce capital costs, accelerate qualification, and benefit from deep engineering collaboration that drives product success,” said Amy Leong, CEO of AEM Holdings Ltd.

About AEM Holdings Ltd.

AEM is a global leader in test innovation. We provide the most comprehensive semiconductor and electronics test solutions based on the best-in-class technologies, processes, and customer support. AEM has a global presence across Asia, Europe, and the United States. With manufacturing plants located in Singapore, Malaysia (Penang), Indonesia (Batam), Vietnam, and Finland (Lieto), South Korea, and the United States (Tempe) and a global network of engineering support, sales offices, associates, and distributors, we offer our customers a robust and resilient ecosystem of test innovation and support.

AEM Holdings Ltd. is listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange (SGX: AWX, Reuters: AEM.SI, Bloomberg: AEM:SP). AEM’s head office is in Singapore.

Safe Harbour Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding AEM Holdings Ltd.'s collaboration with Intel Foundry, the capabilities and benefits of the System-Level Test (SLT) and Burn-In ecosystem, and expected outcomes for customers. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, projections, and assumptions about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, technological advancements, competitive pressures, and regulatory changes. AEM Holdings Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

