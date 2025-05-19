ROSEN, TOP-RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Elevance Health, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ELV

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action on behalf of purchasers of common stock of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) between April 18, 2024 and October 16, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 11, 2025.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Elevance common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Elevance class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=39372 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for more information. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 11, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that, with the Medicaid redetermination process nearly complete, defendants represented to investors that they were closely monitoring cost trends associated with the redetermination process and that the premium rates Elevance was negotiating with states were sufficient to address the risk and cost profiles of those patients staying on Medicaid programs. While defendants acknowledged that Medicaid expenses were rising, they repeatedly assured investors that this was adequately reflected in Elevance’s guidance for the year. These representations were materially false or misleading. In truth, the redeterminations were causing the acuity and utilization of Elevance’s Medicaid members to rise significantly, as the members being removed from Medicaid programs were, on average, healthier than those who remained eligible for the programs. This shift was occurring to a degree that was not reflected in Elevance’s rate negotiations with the states or in its financial guidance for 2024. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

