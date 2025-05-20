Alchera X Strengthens Partnership with WatchTowers to Deliver Internationally Acclaimed AI-Powered Premium Wildfire Detection Across Australia





LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchera X (“AX”), a leading AI SaaS company specializing in visual and facial recognition technologies, is proud to highlight the success of its strategic partnership with Australia-based WatchTowers Network, a pioneer in emergency response technology. At the heart of this collaboration is FireScout, Alchera X’s cutting-edge AI system for real-time wildfire smoke detection—now a trusted tool in emergency operations centers across multiple continents.

What began three years ago as a promising integration effort to save property and lives in Australia, has matured into a fully operational, field-tested system that is transforming the way emergency services detect and respond to wildfires. Leveraging WatchTowers' situational awareness platform, WatchTowers Command, FireScout has successfully been monitoring thousands of square miles 24/7, delivering automated wildfire detection alerts to first responders, that save precious minutes when every second counts.

“We built FireScout with one goal in mind: to give emergency responders critical time and insight to act before wildfires escalate,” said Michael Plaksin, President & CEO of Alchera X. “Our partnership with WatchTowers proves that when advanced AI is combined with operational expertise, the result is smarter, faster, and more effective fire detection with 99.9% accuracy.”





Real-World Impact

Through rigorous real-world testing supported by the Minderoo Foundation, FireScout has been deployed in over 1,000 fire events, demonstrating exceptional accuracy in diverse conditions—including remote terrain, nighttime operations, and long-distance detection up to 37 miles (60 km) from a WatchTowers station. The system significantly reduces false positives by learning continuously from every confirmed or dismissed fire, increasing and improving the system’s accuracy over time.

As an example, FireScout detected smoke 10 minutes before emergency services were alerted via 911 in Sonoma County, California —offering emergency responders a critical window (or what’s known as “Golden Minutes”) to quickly react and help save property and lives.

Seamless Integration and Trusted Reliability

FireScout was meticulously integrated into the WatchTowers Command platform, allowing AI-generated alerts to trigger automated workflows—such as hazard flagging, camera zoom-ins, and inter-agency coordination—without manual intervention. The result is a streamlined response system that empowers teams to focus on action rather than surveillance.





As noted regarding WatchTowers’ recent press release:

“FireScout’s performance speaks for itself, but what truly sets Alchera X apart is their hands-on, solution-focused approach. From day one, they collaborated with us to help us overcome integration challenges and streamline the user experience for frontline teams. Their commitment to partnership—not just their premium wildfire detection product—has been instrumental in delivering real-world impact. We’re proud to work alongside them as a trusted technology partner.”

Global Reach, Expanding Impact

AX has already deployed its FireScout technology in the United States & Canada, Australia & the APAC Region, as well as parts of Europe, and are working with several partners to expand globally. FireScout was recently showcased at the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) Conference in Reno over the past few years to global acclaim. Its versatility and reliability make it a cornerstone technology for agencies seeking to modernize their wildfire detection strategies.

FireScout leads the charge in real-time smoke detection, empowering emergency services with earlier, smarter alerts. Alchera X is an AI SaaS company based in Los Angeles, specializing in real-time visual and facial recognition solutions. One of its premier products, FireScout, leverages advanced machine learning to detect wildfires through live video analysis, helping emergency services act quickly and decisively. Alchera X is dedicated to safeguarding people, property, and ecosystems through innovation that makes a real-world difference protecting over 5 million square miles globally.

As climate volatility drives more frequent and intense fire seasons, Alchera X is committed to advancing the capabilities of FireScout—making it faster, more adaptable, and easier to deploy across new regions and networks around the world.

About WatchTowers

WatchTowers Network builds real-time intelligence systems that help emergency agencies coordinate fast and effective responses. Its flagship platform, WatchTowers Command, brings together visual feeds, detection tools, and operational workflows into one seamless interface designed for high-stakes decision-making.

About AX

Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of facial and visual artificial intelligence (AI) including facial recognition, wildfire detection, augmented reality, and more. AX develops and distributes innovative products that enhance safety and security across various industries worldwide.

AX’s FireScout product provides artificial intelligence to utilize visual recognition in real time on a 24/7/365 basis for wildfire detection. Our technology seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. Our AI has been used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the Western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI.



