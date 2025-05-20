Biotalys and AgroFresh Partner to Protect Fresh Produce

Ghent, BELGIUM, and Philadelphia, USA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release

Ghent, BELGIUM, and Philadelphia, USA – 20 May 2025, 07.00 CEST – An estimated 14 percent of produce is lost between harvest and retail*, in part due to spoilage from mold and rot. To help address this global challenge, Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an agricultural technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for sustainable crop protection, and AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., a global leader in post-harvest solutions for fresh produce, today announced a new collaboration to develop and commercialize sustainable biological fungicides for post-harvest use. Fungicides are already essential to protect fresh produce after harvest, and this collaboration will expand the industry's toolbox with environmentally friendly biological solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of markets around the world.

“Post-harvest freshness solutions are especially critical for high-value and highly perishable crops, where even small losses can result in major food waste and economic impact. As the global leader in post-harvest freshness innovation, AgroFresh is proud to be partnering with Biotalys to develop sustainable biological fungicide solutions,” said Clint Lewis, AgroFresh Chief Executive Officer. “This collaboration represents an important step forward in expanding our innovation pipeline with novel, sustainable technologies that preserve freshness, reduce waste, and support the success of produce suppliers around the world.”

Fungal decay remains one of the most persistent and complex challenges in the post-harvest supply chain. Once harvested, fresh produce loses its natural defenses and becomes highly susceptible to spoilage caused by fungi. These pathogens thrive in common storage and transit environments and can spread rapidly, making consistent and effective disease management essential. As produce moves through increasingly global and quality-driven supply chains, biological tools that can support freshness and reduce loss are becoming more important than ever.

“The global post-harvest fungicide market is valued at $300 million**. Our expansion into this critical segment represents an important step for Biotalys and demonstrates the significant potential and versatility of our protein-based AGROBODY™ platform to help preserve food quality without chemical residues,” said Kevin Helash, Biotalys Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with the global leader in post-harvest food quality control to bring our biocontrol solutions to this industry segment and make a material difference in this crucial area in the years to come.”

Together, AgroFresh and Biotalys are advancing the future of post-harvest protection through science-driven innovation. By combining deep expertise in produce freshness with cutting-edge biocontrol technology, the companies aim to help the fresh produce industry meet today’s challenges and adapt to the changing needs of markets worldwide, with sustainable solutions that keep food fresher for longer and reduce global food waste.

* Source: FAO report 29 September 2022 – Tackling food loss and waste: a triple win opportunity

** Source: 2023 DunhamTrimmer Global Biocontrol Market Report.

About AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

AgroFresh is the global leader in post-harvest quality and freshness solutions that enhance quality and extend shelf-life of fresh produce, reducing food loss and waste. AgroFresh has been innovating for more than 40 years to address fresh produce supply chain challenges from all angles with a full suite of integrated storage, packing line and digital solutions. As the pioneer of SmartFreshTM, the world’s first introduction to 1-MCP technology used to slow ripening, and UvasysTM, the world’s first laminated SO 2 generating sheets that prevent fungal decay in produce, AgroFresh empowers growers, packers and retailers to succeed in delivering fresh, quality and sustainable produce from harvest to home. To learn more about AgroFresh, visit www.agrofresh.com.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for the protection of crops and food and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has been listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

