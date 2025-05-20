Soft Robotics Market Size to Hit USD 14.64 Billion by 2032, at 30.89% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soft Robotics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Soft Robotics Market was valued at USD 1.30 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.64 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 30.89% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Factors Propelling the Growth of the Soft Robotics Market

Increase demand of automation in e-commerce, food processing, and automotive sectors are mainly drive the growth of soft robotics market. Low cost, flexibility and accuracy are the giant advantages of the soft robots as compared to its hard counter part highly valuable for SMEs, for delicate applications like pick and place, packing and assembly with high reconfigure ability. Sizable growth is attributed to worldwide adoption of Industry 4.0, which requires scalable, safe and efficient robotic systems. Furthermore a range of products and forces are pushing the frontiers of soft robotics, such as development of novel materials, actuation systems, Instrumentation and control (I&C), artificial intelligence (AI), Bio-inspiration, soft robots that can self-heal and sensor technologies which are increasing the soft robotics system capabilities and precision, flexibility and safety. These technological breakthroughs push forward the penetration of soft robotics into multiple fields such as medical, industrial, and logistics applications.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Soft Robotics Inc. (mGrip Modular Gripper)

(mGrip Modular Gripper) Festo (BionicSoftHand)

(BionicSoftHand) ABB (YuMi with Soft Gripper)

(YuMi with Soft Gripper) Shadow Robot Company (Shadow Dexterous Hand)

(Shadow Dexterous Hand) RightHand Robotics (RightPick)

(RightPick) Grabit Inc. (Electroadhesion Gripper)

(Electroadhesion Gripper) ROBOTIQ (Adaptive Gripper)

(Adaptive Gripper) Empire Robotics (Versaball Gripper)

(Versaball Gripper) ReWalk Robotics (ReStore Soft Exo-Suit)

(ReStore Soft Exo-Suit) XACT Robotics (XACT ACE Robot)

(XACT ACE Robot) Vicarious Surgical (Soft Robotic Arm System)

(Soft Robotic Arm System) Ekso Bionics (EksoNR with Soft Actuation)

(EksoNR with Soft Actuation) Smart Robotics (Smart Palletizer with Soft Gripper)

(Smart Palletizer with Soft Gripper) Pliant Energy Systems (Velox Amphibious Robot)

(Velox Amphibious Robot) Kawasaki Robotics (duAro with Soft Gripper).

Soft Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.30 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 14.64 Billion CAGR CAGR of 30.89% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Soft Grippers, Cobots, Inflated Robots, Exoskeleton)



• By Component (Hardware, Software)



• By End User (Healthcare, Advanced Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Logistics, Others) Key Drivers • Growing Demand for Soft Robotics in Healthcare Food Processing and Manufacturing Driven by Technological Advancements.



• Emerging Economies and Technological Innovations Driving Soft Robotics Growth in Healthcare and Industrial Automation.

Soft Robotics Market: Segment Insights Driving the Future of Flexible Automation

By Type

Soft grippers accounted for the largest segment in the soft robotics market, holding a 37.4% share in 2023, and due to their high precision and versatility the handling of fragile, irregular, or delicate shapes such as food & beverages processing, electronics, and packaging materials of all sizes. They are being used more and more in place of rigid grippers in automated assembly and quality control systems.

The cobot segment is expected to experience the highest growth from 2024 to 2032, due to the increase in demand for human-robot collaboration in manufacturing, logistics and healthcare. Cobots, they bring with them safe and efficient cohabitation, a realization of greater flexibility, improved productivity, and lack of injury through smart manufacturing.

By Component

In 2023, the soft robotics market was led by the Hardware segment, which accounted for 71.3% of total revenue. The dominance is because of the critical hardware and machine elements (actuators, sensors, control modules, flexible materials and others) that are required to provide motion, gripping, and responsiveness solutions in industries like healthcare, manufacturing, food, among others. Customise application-specific hardware/blades make them unopposed on the market.

The Software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to incorporation of AI, machine learning, and advanced control algorithms for better motion planning, real-time decision making, and adaptability in soft robots.

By End User

In 2023, the healthcare segment dominated the soft robotics market, accounting for 35.4% of total market share. This is due to the broader use of soft robotics in rehabilitation, surgical assistance, and wearable devices and the improved safety, flexibility, and adaptability for human contact. This direction is being additionally driven by increased investments in healthcare and device development.

The Advanced Manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to the adoption of smart automation and cobots in industries. The flexibility of soft robotics in the handling of delicate objects & complex assembly operations is promoting its adoption and in return leading to the transition to industry 4.0 and the need for flexible and safe automation systems.

Soft Robotics Market Growth Drivers in Asia Pacific and North America

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region held a 35.2% share of the soft robotics market, growing electronics manufacturing, and emerging healthcare infrastructure in China, Japan, and South Korea contributed to its growth. Others have positioned the region already as a center for robotics-innovation with, for example, Japan having its “Society 5.0” and China staking it claims with “Made in China 2025”. Soft robotics applications in manufacturing and rehabilitation are being developed in companies such as Soft Robotics Co. Ltd. Japan, and SIASUN Robot & Automation Co., China. It has a well-developed electronics supply chain and a large workforce.

North America, on the other hand, is expected to experience the highest CAGR, due to high adoption of technology, investments in healthcare and industrial automation, and the presence of major players such as Soft Robotics Inc., which is expanding its product portfolio, and collaborating with renowned research institutes, to accelerate the growth of surgical robotics and collaborative systems.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, ABB has expanded its robotic Item Picking family with two new AI-powered modules, the Fashion Inductor and Parcel Inductor, to improve item picking and sorter induction in logistics. This development helps address challenges of increasing parcel volumes and workforce shortages by enhancing speed, accuracy, and productivity.

April 2025, Kawasaki has unveiled Corleo, a hydrogen-powered robotic horse at the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, designed for riders to navigate diverse terrains with its four independent robotic legs. Powered by a 150cc hydrogen engine, Corleo combines AI and clean energy for stable movement and eco-friendly off-road mobility.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption of Soft Robotics by SMEs

5.2 Technological Advancements

5.3 Global Manufacturing Trends Impacting Soft Robotics

5.4 Soft Robotics Market by Robot Functionality

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Soft Robotics Market, by Type

8. Soft Robotics Market, by Component

9. Soft Robotics Market, by End User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

