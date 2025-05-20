Blood Group Typing Market Size to Reach USD 4.82 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Transfusions and Organ Transplants – SNS Insider

Austin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blood Group Typing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Blood Group Typing Market size was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.82 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.80% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The blood group typing market is growing with strong growth due to the growing need for safe blood transfusions, organ transplantation, and prenatal testing. Some of the advances in technology, such as automated platforms, molecular genotyping, and artificial intelligence-powered analyzers, are increasing accuracy and speed in blood group typing testing. Also boosting market growth are increased government support, increased blood bank facilities, and increased awareness of transfusion-related complications. Personalized medicine integration adds further significance to accurate blood group profiling in contemporary healthcare.





The U.S. blood group typing market was estimated at USD 0.92 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.92 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The U.S. held a dominant position in the North American blood group typing market, capturing a significant share. This dominance is driven by reasons such as the high requirement for blood transfusions, a well-developed healthcare system, and the availability of top-tier diagnostic firms. The nation also enjoys high voluntary blood donation rates, backed by bodies such as the American Red Cross and AABB.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Grifols S.A. (Erytra Eflexis, DG Gel Cards)

Merck KGaA (Millipore Blood Typing Reagents, Simplicon RNA Reagents)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (IH-500 System, ID-MTS Gel Cards)

Immucor Inc. (Echo Lumena, PreciseType HEA Test)

Novacyt Group (Genesig Real-Time PCR, SNPsig Assays)

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter PK7300, PK7400)

Agena Bioscience, Inc (MassARRAY System, iPLEX Pro Reagents)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (ORTHO VISION Analyzer, ORTHO BioVue System)

Quotient Ltd. (MosaiQ Platform, Alba Reagents)

QuidelOrtho (Quidel Triage, Sofia2 Analyzer)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TaqPath Blood Typing Kit, Applied Biosystems 7500)

Siemens Healthineers (ADVIA Centaur, Atellica IM)

Roche Diagnostics (Cobas 8000, Elecsys Anti-D)

Abbott Laboratories (Alinity s System, ARCHITECT i1000SR)

Beckman Coulter (UniCel DxH 800, DxH 900)

Becton Dickinson (BD Vacutainer, BD Veritor)

Sysmex Corporation (XN-Series Hematology Analyzers, UF-Series Urine Analyzers)

BioMérieux (Vitek 2, BACT/ALERT 3D)

MedGenome (SeqType Blood Typing, OncoMD)

Luminex Corporation (xMAP Technology, ARIES System)

Blood Group Typing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.26 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 4.82 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.80% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The growing demand for blood transfusion and organ transplantation drives the blood group typing market growth.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the Consumables Segment led the Blood Group Typing Market in 2023

In 2023, the consumables segment dominated the blood group typing market with a market share of 48%, taking up most of the global revenue. This is largely due to the repetitive demand for the kits and reagents needed to conduct blood typing procedures in various clinical settings, including hospitals, laboratories, and blood banks. The growth in surgical procedures, organ transplantations, and blood transfusions has stimulated the demand for accurate blood typing, thereby increasing the use of such consumables. Technology, secondly, has resulted in the creation of better reagents, thus meeting the efficiency and effectiveness required in the process of blood typing tests.

By Technique, Assay-Based Techniques Segment Dominates the Blood Group Typing Market

In 2023, the blood group typing market was dominated by the assay-based techniques segment with 28% market share, mainly because it is extensively used in clinical laboratories for transfusions, organ transplantations, and prenatal screening. These procedures—test-tube, slide, gel/column centrifugation, and microplate techniques—are popular for their cost-effectiveness, simplicity, and short turnaround times. Their automation potential and high-throughput capabilities render them indispensable in hospitals and blood banks, providing timely and accurate blood typing critical to patient safety. The ongoing evolution of these methods has further cemented their market supremacy.

By Test Type, ABO Blood Tests Segment Dominated the Blood Group Typing Market in 2023

In 2023, the ABO blood tests segment led the market with 28% market share, mainly because of its primary role in making blood transfusions and organ transplantations safe. The ABO system, which divides blood into four major groups—A, B, AB, and O—based on the presence or absence of particular antigens on red blood cells, plays a pivotal role in defining compatibility between donors and recipients. The blood test is a routine practice across hospitals and blood banks globally, hence the most frequently conducted blood type test. The extensive use of ABO testing across a range of medical situations, such as emergency care, surgeries, and blood tests during pregnancy, highlights its market leadership.

North America Leads the Blood Group Typing Market, Asia Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

North America led the market in 2023 with a 46% market share due to a highly developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing need for blood transfusions, and strong regulatory frameworks favoring blood safety and diagnostics. The fact that major market players are based here, as well as continuing technological advancements within molecular typing and serological screening, also supports the region's presence. Moreover, the strong awareness level of transfusion-borne infections and proper blood bank infrastructure play a huge part in maintaining North America as a leader within this market.

Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth in the blood group typing market in the forecast period, driven by expanding investments in healthcare, growing use of blood typing in prenatal diagnosis, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases. The growth in public health programs, enhanced diagnostic infrastructure, and increased medical tourism in India, China, and Southeast Asian countries drives market growth. Further, the support for safe transfusion from the government is driving blood group typing service uptake in the region.

Blood Group Typing Market Segmentation

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

Services

By Technique

PCR-based and Microarray Techniques

Assay-based Techniques

Massively Parallel Sequencing Techniques

Others

By Test Type

Antibody Screening

HLA Typing

Cross-matching Tests

ABO Blood Tests

Antigen Typing

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Blood Donation and Transfusion Rates

5.2 Automation and Technological Penetration

5.3 Growth in Demand for Pre-Natal Blood Typing.

5.4 Regulatory Compliance Statistics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Blood Group Typing Market by Product

8. Blood Group Typing Market by Technique

9. Blood Group Typing Market by Test Type

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

