The Surprise at the Exhibition Under Resolution No. 68 in the National Assembly

HANOI, Vietnam, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CT Group is one of the few entities selected to participate in the exhibition organized to implement Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW. This is not a regular exhibition or trade fair, but one designed to establish a showcase space, highlight achievements in private sector development, and display products from private enterprises.

At the exhibition themed “Resolution No. 68 – A New Driver for Vietnam’s Private Economic Development”, held at the National Assembly Building (Ba Dinh, Hanoi) on May 18–19, 2025, CT Group and its member tech companies showcased pioneering technological solutions. These are not only the results of research and development, but also a testament to the intrinsic capacity and long-term vision of a high-tech private sector force that is actively contributing to shaping a new development structure for the country. General Secretary To Lam took the time to visit CT Group's booth not only reflects the attention of top leadership but also affirms the increasingly prominent role of the private sector in the innovation ecosystem.





General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man visited CT Group's technology booth

Three Solutions Paving the Way Toward an Independent and Sustainable Future

The centerpiece of the exhibition space was a passenger-carrying unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) — the most advanced UAV technology developed by CT UAV, a member company of CT Group. With a top speed of 190 km/h, a continuous flight time of two hours, and an operating range of 350 kilometers, this vehicle marks a significant leap forward in the development of smart and eco-friendly transportation. Following a successful test flight at 1:6 scale, the full-sized 1:1 prototype is expected to debut in October 2025. As urban infrastructure approaches its limits, this personal aircraft developed by Vietnamese engineers carries high hopes for reshaping the future of transportation.

Another key point is the semiconductor chip manufacturing plant by CT Semiconductor, also part of CT Group, which began its second phase of construction on April 30 in Binh Duong. This is the first ATP chip factory in Vietnam developed with domestically owned technology. Scheduled to begin operations in Q4 2025, the plant not only aims to produce 100 million chips annually by 2027, but also places strong emphasis on research and development. With over 10% of its budget allocated to R&D, the company has a clear strategic direction: not just participating in the semiconductor market, but progressively mastering core technologies for AI, 6G, and unmanned aerial vehicles — all of which are expected to have profound impacts in the near future.

Taking a different approach, CT Group continues to assert its pioneering role through its solution for the carbon credit market — a rapidly emerging sector in the era of global green transformation. The ASEAN Carbon Credit Trading Platform (CCTPA), a leading Vietnamese company in verification, creation, consulting, trading, and custody of carbon credits, stands at the forefront of this initiative. CCTPA is building a comprehensive ecosystem that spans from emission measurement using UAVs (CarbonFly), to automated emissions inventory through the Sustain.Life platform, and ESG consulting for green transformation in businesses. More than just providing access to international carbon markets, CCTPA equips enterprises with new competitive capabilities, enabling them to meet the increasingly stringent sustainability requirements of global trade.

Tech-Driven Private Sector: A Catalyst for Realizing Resolution No. 68

The policy for private sector development aims to expand and enhance the role of this sector in productivity, innovation, and economic integration. In this context, CT Group has emerged as a concrete example of a corporation that is not only growing, but also undergoing a transformation from a multi-industry enterprise into an innovation hub with a clear focus on core technologies.

Rather than spreading investments thinly or chasing trends, CT Group focuses on sectors with the potential to create deep and lasting impact on the economy — such as future transportation infrastructure, semiconductors as the foundation of the digital industry, and the carbon credit market, a new pillar of the green economy. What CT Group is doing, building an ecosystem of nine core 4.0 technologies, not only contributes to achieving private sector development goals but also shapes a modern private enterprise model oriented toward technological autonomy and sustainable growth.

After 33 years of steadfast growth, CT Group is not simply expanding — it is redefining the role of the private sector within Vietnam’s economic structure. Its presence at the exhibition goes beyond the product showcase; it represents a tangible possibility: that Vietnam can rise through technologies developed, mastered, and deployed by domestic enterprises. CT Group’s commitment to pursuing a strategy of mastering core 4.0 technologies reflects its responsibility in contributing to the sustainable development of the national economy.

