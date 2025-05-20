Questex’s AHC 2025 Calls UK Hospitality to Reset, Rebuild and Rise

LONDON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Annual Hospitality Conference (AHC), the UK’s leading event for hospitality investment, asset management and operations, returns to Manchester Central Convention Complex on 29–30 September 2025.

Now in its 22nd year, AHC brings together senior industry leaders, investors and decision-makers from across the UK hospitality sector. The 2025 theme Rest. Rebuild. Rise. reflects a pivotal moment for the industry as it moves beyond recovery. The programme will explore how shifting economic and societal forces are prompting a reimagining of long-standing models. From hotels and serviced living to F&B and wellness, AHC 2025 will spotlight the strategies and innovations shaping the sector’s next chapter. Register here.

Why now? The UK hospitality sector is entering a new phase of opportunity. Improved visibility on interest rates, renewed lender confidence and a clearer view on asset values are helping to unlock deal activity. Investors are repositioning assets, capitalising on adaptive reuse and exploring new income streams across hotels, serviced living and F&B. At the same time, operators are focused on profitability, procurement and performance under pressure. AHC 2025 provides a timely forum to examine where capital is flowing, how developments are being financed and what strategies are delivering real returns. Backed by over two decades of market insight, AHC delivers a focused programme built on three pillars: ideate, invest and perform. Each is tailored to the needs of UK-based owners, developers, investors and operators.

AHC 2025 is expected to welcome more than 1,100 senior leaders from across the UK hospitality sector, including hotel owners, investors, developers, asset managers, advisors, F&B operators and leaders from alternative hospitality models. The event will feature targeted networking sessions designed to connect capital with opportunity, foster new partnerships and support deal-making across the full spectrum of UK hospitality.

“AHC continues to be the meeting place for the UK’s most committed hospitality leaders,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Hospitality and Wellness, Questex. “What sets AHC apart is its sharp focus on UK market realities and its ability to dig into the detail that drives deals and performance. This year’s theme captures the mood of the moment, one of reinvention, resilience and readiness to lead.”

AHC 2025 Highlights:

A revitalised programme shaped around three core pillars: Ideate, Invest, Perform. The agenda blends strategic insight with operational depth, offering attendees a clear view of the opportunities and challenges facing UK hospitality. Among the speakers confirmed to date: Surinder Arora, Founder & Executive Chairman, Arora Group Dave Hart, CEO, RBH Hospitality Tim Rumney, CEO, BWH Hotels GB Edwin Liu, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer, Heeton Holdings Ltd William Hobbs, Economist, Barclays Aoife Roche, Regional Vice-President, Sales - EMEA, STR

A dynamic exhibition floor featuring leading suppliers, service providers and solutions specialists who are redefining performance, sustainability and guest experience across hospitality asset types.

featuring leading suppliers, service providers and solutions specialists who are redefining performance, sustainability and guest experience across hospitality asset types. Focused networking through curated roundtables, tech talks, investor workshops and new interactive formats that help turn conversations into partnerships and deals.



About AHC

The Annual Hospitality Conference (AHC) is the UK’s leading event for hospitality investment, operations and asset management. Held in Manchester, AHC unites senior industry decision-makers from across the UK to explore the strategies, data and innovations shaping the market. With two days of high-impact content, curated networking and deal-making opportunities, AHC is where the brightest in UK hospitality gather to reset, rebuild and rise. AHC 2025 takes place 29–30 September at Manchester Central Convention Complex.

