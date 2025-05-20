Data Center Power Infrastructure Market Analysis Report 2025: Retrofitting and Brownfield Projects, Green Field projects and New Installations, Cloud Infrastructure Deployment

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Power Infrastructure Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Power Supply Architecture, AI Specific Data Center Requirements, Cloud Infrastructure, Gan Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Data Center Power Infrastructure Market is expanding rapidly as organizations modernize their IT environments, add AI-specific workloads, and adopt cloud and hyperscale designs.

By 2025, data centers will increasingly prioritize energy-efficient power distribution and supply architectures to handle higher rack densities, mitigate costs, and comply with sustainability mandates. Innovations in GaN-based power solutions, DC distribution, and advanced packaging (e.g., 3D stacking) are reshaping how data centers manage and convert power.



Looking further ahead, the drive to accommodate specialized compute (GPU servers, HPC clusters) will intensify the need for robust, flexible power systems. As more operators adopt green energy sources and push for low-PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) targets, advanced power conversion and distribution solutions become critical to staying competitive and meeting environmental goals.

Trend in the Market



A prominent trend is the rise of distributed and modular power architectures, particularly in AI-oriented facilities. As compute density grows, data centers adopt local or "pod-level" power distribution models that minimize loss, simplify scaling, and accommodate diverse workload demands.



Driver in the Market



Soaring AI and HPC workloads spur higher rack densities, intensifying the need for efficient, high-capacity power solutions. Operators expand power capacity at both the rack and infrastructure levels, adopting next-gen technologies like GaN-based converters to sustain performance and control energy costs.



Restraint in the Market



Complex integration and higher upfront expenses can slow adoption. Advanced power architecture (e.g., fully DC distribution) requires re-engineering data hall designs, staff training, and robust maintenance procedures, leading some operators to delay or opt for incremental upgrades over radical shifts.



Opportunity in the Market



Emerging edge data centers and specialized HPC facilities provide a fertile ground for adoption of cutting-edge power infrastructure. As computing moves closer to users (for low-latency services), smaller data centers will need robust, efficient power and distribution solutions customized for limited footprints and unique site conditions. Suppliers offering modular, future-proof architectures can capture these underserved segments.

Regional Overview

North America

Dominant hyperscale providers drive large-scale expansions, focusing on advanced power designs for HPC and AI.

Retrofitting older facilities to meet sustainability targets spurs demand for newer, more efficient power systems.

Europe

Emphasis on green data center operation and tight efficiency standards.

Growing HPC/AI clusters in key countries (Germany, France, the Netherlands) raise power supply and distribution demands.

Asia-Pacific

Rapid data center build-outs in China, India, and Southeast Asia, fueled by cloud and e-commerce expansions.

Emergence of local HPC facilities adopting advanced power conversion technologies.

Rest-of-the-World

Middle East invests in large data centers leveraging renewables, while Latin America sees moderate growth.

Infrastructure expansions often incorporate modern, efficient power systems to optimize OPEX and comply with local regulations.

Companies Featured

Dell

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Supermicro

Boyd

IEIT Systems

Huawei

Cisco

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Eaton

Rittal

Netapp

Arista

Modine

Mitsubishi Electric

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Data Center Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Data Center Capacities: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Retrofitting and Brownfield Projects

1.1.1.2 Green Field projects and New Installation

1.1.1.3 Cloud Infrastructure Deployment

1.1.1.3.1 Colocation VS Hyperscale

1.1.1.3.2 AI Workloads

1.1.2 Data Center Power Consumption Scenario

1.1.3 Other Industrial Trends

1.1.3.1 HPC Cluster Developments

1.1.3.2 Blockchain Initiatives

1.1.3.3 Super Computing

1.1.3.4 5G and 6G Developments

1.1.3.5 Impact of Server/Rack Density

1.1.4 Data Center Deployment Market

1.1.4.1 Market by Components

1.1.4.1.1 IT Infrastructure

1.1.4.1.1.1 General Servers

1.1.4.1.1.2 Accelerated or GPU Servers

1.1.4.1.1.3 Storage Systems

1.1.4.1.1.4 Network Infrastructure

1.1.4.1.2 Data Center Physical Infrastructure

1.1.4.1.2.1 UPS Systems and Backup Generators

1.1.4.1.2.2 Electrical Systems

1.1.4.1.2.3 Cooling Equipment

1.1.4.1.2.4 Data Center Management software

1.2 R&D Review

1.2.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.3 Stakeholder Analysis

1.3.1 Use Case

1.3.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.4 Market Dynamics Overview

1.4.1 Market Drivers

1.4.2 Market Restraints

1.4.3 Market Opportunities



2. Data Center Power Infrastructure Market (By Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Data Center Power Infrastructure Market (by Data Center Type)

2.3.1 Hyperscale Data Centers

2.3.2 Colocation and Retail Data Centers

2.3.3 Enterprise Data Centers

2.3.4 Others

2.4 Data Center Power Infrastructure Market (by Application)

2.4.1 Conventional and Non-AI Data Centers

2.4.2 AI Data Centers



3. Data Center Power Infrastructure Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Data Center Power Infrastructure Market (by Power Supply Architecture)

3.3.1 Market by Distribution

3.3.1.1 Centralized

3.3.1.2 Distributed

3.3.2 Market by Power Supply

3.3.2.1 Rack Level

3.3.2.1.1 AC-DC

3.3.2.1.2 DC-DC

3.3.2.2 Infrastructure Level

3.3.2.2.1 AC Supply

3.3.2.2.2 DC Supply (not yet used at infrastructure level)

3.3.3 Market by Component

3.3.3.1 Power Supply

3.3.3.1.1 AC/DC and DC/DC Converters

3.3.3.1.2 Multi-Phase Voltage Regulator Modules (VRMs)

3.3.3.1.3 Hot-Swap Power Modules

3.3.3.1.4 Digital Power Control Units

3.3.3.2 Power Distribution and Management

3.3.3.2.1 Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

3.3.3.2.2 Intelligent/Metered PDUs

3.3.3.2.3 Busbar and Busway Systems

3.3.3.2.4 Automatic Transfer Switches (ATS)

3.3.3.2.5 Switchgear

3.4 GaN-Based Power Solutions for Data Centers

3.4.1 Transistors

3.4.2 Modules

3.4.3 Power ICs

3.4.4 Key Players and Their Products

3.5 Component-Level Technology Integration

3.5.1 Advanced Packaging (3D Packaging, SiP, TSV)

3.5.1.1 3D Stacking and Through-Silicon Vias (TSVs)

3.5.1.2 System-in-Package (SiP) Implementations for Servers

3.5.1.3 High-Density Modules for Compute-Intensive Racks

3.5.1.4 Package-Level Thermal Dissipation Considerations

3.5.2 Integrated Power Modules on PCB

3.5.3 On-Chip/On-Board Interconnects

3.5.4 Thermal Interface and EMI/EMC Components

3.5.5 Adoption by Integration Level

3.5.5.1 SoC vs. SiP Adoption Rates in Data Centers

3.5.5.2 Growth Projections for 3D Packaging Technologies



4. Data Center Power Infrastructure Market (by region)

4.1 Data Center Deployment Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 U.S.

4.2.6.1 Data Center Trends and Capex

4.2.6.2 Market by Application

4.2.6.3 Market by Product

4.2.7 Canada

4.2.8 Mexico

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.3 Top Competitors

5.3.4 Target Customers

5.3.5 Key Personnel

5.3.6 Analyst View

5.3.7 Market Share



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvils3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.