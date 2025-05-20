Global and European Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) Market Report 2025-2035: Growing Integration of AI and IoT in Maritime Safety Systems, Advancements in Satellite Communication for GMDSS

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) Market - Europe Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) Market in Europe is projected to experience significant growth from 2024 to 2035, driven by advancements in satellite communication, integration of AI and IoT, and increasing regulations for maritime safety.

In 2024, the market is witnessing a rise in demand for robust distress alerting and emergency communication systems, with key innovations in satellite-based distress signal transmission, automated search and rescue (SAR) operations, and enhanced safety protocols for commercial and government maritime operations.



By 2035, the industry is expected to undergo major transformations due to the development of autonomous ships and AI-powered navigation support systems. European countries, in alignment with International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations, are focusing on upgrading GMDSS technologies to improve real-time data sharing, automated emergency response, and collision avoidance mechanisms. The increasing reliance on satellite and IoT-based maritime safety solutions will drive market expansion.



Additionally, the growth in global shipping and commercial fleet operations will propel investments in next-generation distress communication and navigation support technologies. However, high costs of satellite communication systems and stringent compliance requirements may pose challenges. Despite these barriers, technological advancements and regulatory mandates are expected to sustain long-term market growth.

Trend in the Market

Integration of AI and IoT in Maritime Safety Systems



A key trend shaping the GMDSS market is the integration of AI and IoT to enhance real-time distress signaling, search and rescue coordination, and vessel navigation. AI-driven analytics improve response times by automating emergency alerts, while IoT-enabled sensors provide real-time monitoring of ship conditions, enabling proactive safety measures.



With the increasing deployment of smart ship systems, AI-powered predictive maintenance and collision avoidance solutions are expected to redefine maritime safety standards, driving long-term market expansion.



Driver in the Market

Advancements in Satellite Communication for GMDSS



The continuous development of satellite-based distress communication is a major driver for the market. Satellite networks such as Inmarsat, Iridium, and Galileo are enhancing global coverage for emergency alerts, navigation support, and SAR operations.



The increasing adoption of satellite broadband and low-latency communication technologies is improving maritime safety, making distress communication more efficient and reliable across commercial and government fleets.



Restraint in the Market

High Costs Associated with GMDSS Implementation



One of the biggest challenges in the GMDSS market is the high cost of installing and maintaining satellite-based distress communication systems. Advanced hardware components such as EPIRBs, SARTs, and maritime safety beacons require significant investment.



Additionally, the ongoing need for system upgrades, compliance with evolving regulatory standards, and operator training further increase operational costs, making affordability a key restraint for smaller maritime operators.



Opportunity in the Market

Development of Autonomous Ships and AI-powered Navigation Support



The rise of autonomous ships is creating new opportunities in the GMDSS market. AI-powered navigation systems are being integrated with GMDSS technologies to enable real-time decision-making, automated distress signaling, and enhanced collision avoidance.



As shipping companies invest in next-generation autonomous fleets, the demand for intelligent GMDSS solutions will increase, driving innovation in AI-based maritime safety and emergency communication systems.



Leading Country: United Kingdom (U.K.)



The United Kingdom is expected to lead the Europe-Based Global Maritime Distress and Safety System Market due to its strong regulatory framework, strategic location as a global maritime hub, and significant investments in GMDSS technologies. The country has a well-developed maritime infrastructure, with a high number of commercial shipping operations, naval fleets, and fishing industries requiring advanced distress and safety communication systems.



Furthermore, the U.K. is home to key GMDSS technology providers, including Inmarsat and Cobham SATCOM, which are pioneering satellite-based maritime distress and emergency response solutions. The U.K. government, in collaboration with the IMO and the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), is implementing stringent maritime safety protocols, driving the adoption of next-generation GMDSS technologies.



With an increasing focus on integrating AI and IoT for real-time distress communication and navigation support, the U.K. is well-positioned to remain at the forefront of the European market.



Segmentation Analysis

End-User

Leading Sub-Segment: Commercial Shipping Companies

Commercial shipping companies account for the largest share in the GMDSS market, as they require advanced distress communication, SAR support, and navigation assistance to ensure crew safety and regulatory compliance.



Application

Leading Sub-Segment: Distress Alerting and Emergency Communication

As maritime traffic increases, distress alerting and emergency communication systems remain critical. The development of satellite-based distress beacons and automated emergency response solutions makes this the leading segment.



Communication Technology

Leading Sub-Segment: Satellite Communication Systems

Satellite communication plays a crucial role in GMDSS, ensuring global coverage for distress signaling, navigation support, and safety information dissemination. The increasing adoption of Inmarsat and Iridium-based systems strengthens this segment.



Product Type

Leading Sub-Segment: Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRBs)

EPIRBs are essential for distress alerting, allowing automatic signal transmission to rescue agencies. Their increasing adoption in commercial and government maritime operations makes them the leading product.



Power Source

Leading Sub-Segment: Solar-Powered GMDSS Systems

With growing environmental concerns, solar-powered GMDSS systems are gaining traction, offering reliable distress signaling while reducing dependence on traditional power sources.



Key Players of the Market

Inmarsat plc

Iridium Communications Inc.

Thales Group

Cobham SATCOM

FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

SRT Marine Systems plc

NSSLGlobal Ltd.

Saab AB

SIRM UK

