Recycled Elastomers Market Research Report 2025-2030 Featuring Prominent Vendors - BASF, Genan, GRP, Green Rubber Global, Karton, and Eastman Chemicals

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Elastomers Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Recycled Elastomers Market was valued at USD 10.75 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 19.24 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.19%.

The companies are also focusing on several strategic partnerships with foundries and technology providers to ensure continuous supply chains and manufacturing capabilities. For instance, in 2024, BASF expanded its partnership with Li-Ning which is a Chinese sportswear brand to make 100% recyclable model shoes fabricated completely from Elastollan thermoplastic polyurethane.





The elastomers market leaders are making significant R&D investments to enhance their products specifically in areas like the recyclability process and usage of sustainable components among others. In 2024 BASF introduced its wide range of PU solutions which includes recycled substance solutions for the footwear, automotive, and synthetic leather industries. Also, companies in the recycled elastomers market have increasingly expanded their product range and strengthened their market positions through acquisitions and partnerships.

RECYCLED ELASTOMERS MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



The tire market is experiencing significant expansion with the technological advances in manufacturing premium-quality tires. Elastomers are largely used in entire manufacturing processes, mainly thermoset rubber widely used in automotive tire production. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), over 300 million tires are disposed of annually in the U.S. alone, which significantly contributes to the potential growth of the recycled elastomers market.



Increasing environmental awareness and sustainability initiatives are significantly influencing the global recycled elastomers market as consumers are prioritizing the adoption of sustainable materials. In Europe, the EU REACH regulations are also protecting human health and the environment from the risks posed by chemicals, promoting the usage of safer chemical options This shift encourages manufacturers to adopt greener alternatives, thus expanding market opportunities for the recyclable elastomers market.

Moreover, many end-user industries prefer to recycle their elastomers to circumvent the production process, saving both money and time. For instance, a prominent shoe manufacturer like Nike collaborated with programmers, engineers, and designers to develop the technology behind its Flyknit running shoes. The manufacturing of Flyknit reduces material waste in the shoe production cut and sew process by 60%. Therefore, the rising awareness of recycling products for sustainability presents a significant growth opportunity for recycled elastomers vendors.



Numerous waste management strategies focused on sustainability aimed at reducing, recycling, and reusing materials. For instance, the Indian Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued its EPR under The Environment Protection Act, 1986 and Hazardous and Other Wastes Amendment Rules 2022 provides a basis for safe handling, treatment, processing, recycling, recovery, reuse, and final disposal in an environmentally sound manner.

Hence, such factors are increasing waste generation, strict government regulations, and the issue of dumping worldwide, thereby supporting the recycled elastomers market growth. Moreover, According to the European packing supplier Raja Group, 29 countries contribute to waste reduction through recycling, collection, and incineration. Around 70% of global waste is anticipated to be increased by 2050. hence, such factors are increasing waste generation, strict government regulations, and the issue of dumping, which are driving efforts for waste management worldwide thereby supporting the demand for recyclable elastomers.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



The disruption in the supply chain led to increased costs for raw materials, logistics, and transportation which have raised operational costs and are often passed on to end consumers which leads to higher elastomer prices. Moreover, recyclable elastomers require the incorporation of advanced chemical formulations, reactive processing agents, or dynamical cross-linking systems which allow the material to be reprocessed without compromising its mechanical integrity. Thus, advanced materials and processes make it more expensive compared to traditional alternatives.

RECYCLED ELASTOMERS MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



In 2024 the APAC region dominated the global recycled elastomers market. The region is witnessing significant industrial growth in developing countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others. Thus, with the rising manufacturing industries the need for efficient and sustainable latex, lubricant, and additives is expected to grow, thereby driving the demand for recycled elastomers. Moreover, countries like China and India emerging as key players in automotive manufacturing which significantly surges the demand for recyclable elastomers. These materials are used in various automotive parts such as tires, seals, gaskets, and interior trims because of their cost-effectiveness, durability, and environmental benefits.



The North American recycled elastomers market is highly competitive as it consists of several major vendors such as Dow Inc., and Karton Corporation among others which cater to customers worldwide. The automotive industry is among the largest consumers of elastomers in the region which is actively shifting toward greener production practices. Major automakers are implementing the use of recycled materials in-vehicle components to meet sustainability targets and evolving consumer expectations for environmental products. Moreover, the robust automotive industry across the United States further supports the market growth.



The European recycled elastomers market is growing at the growth rate of 9.62% during the forecast period owing to the presence large number of industries including healthcare, electronics, and automotive. In Europe, the demand for recyclable elastomers is strongly affected by the European Union's (EU) circular economy policies and sustainability initiatives such as the European Green Deal and REACH are encouraging industries to adopt recyclable and non-toxic materials which is likely to expand the growth of recyclable elastomer.



Latin America accounted for a share of over 12% of the global recycled elastomers market in 2024 and is expected to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period. Brazil and Mexico lead the regional market with substantial investments in the construction industry is further accelerating the market growth. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Chile are now implementing carbon-neutral policies aimed at reducing landfill waste and encouraging recycling practices, particularly in urban and industrial areas. Thus, such factors are raising the demand for recyclable elastomers with growing awareness of environmental sustainability and waste management.



The increasing adoption of sustainable materials and the rapid infrastructure transformation initiatives like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 are expected to boost the recycled elastomers market in the Middle East & Africa. The demand for recyclable elastomers is gradually rising with the increasing investment in green construction projects. Countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are utilizing sustainable materials in large-scale urban development where recyclable elastomers are used in insulation, waterproofing, and flexible piping systems.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Company Profiles

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Genan Holding Ltd.

GRP LTD

Kraton Corporation

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Audia Elastomers

Green Source Holdings

Dow, Inc.

Emanuel Tire LLC

ExxonMobil

Hexpol TPE

J. Allcock & Sons Ltd

Kraiburg TPE

Liberty Tier Recycling, LLC

Kuraray Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

Monmouth Rubber & Plastics

RTP Company

Rubberfrom Recycled Products, LLC

Green Rubber Global Ltd

Texnor Apex Company

Tire Disposal & Recycling

Versalis S.p.A.

Avient Corporation

Zeon Corporation

Green Dot Bioplastics

DPL Group

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.75 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.24 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ottzp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment