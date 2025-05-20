United States Orthodontics Market Report 2025-2035 Featuring American Orthodontics, 3D Systems, 3M, Align Technologies, Dentsply Sirona, G&H, Envista, Henry Schein, Stratasys, and Straumann

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Orthodontics Market: Focus on Product Type, Age Group, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Orthodontics is a specialized branch of dentistry focused on diagnosing, preventing, and treating dental and facial abnormalities, primarily related to misaligned teeth and jaws. The field involves the use of devices such as braces, aligners, and other appliances to straighten teeth, correct bite issues, and improve overall dental function and appearance.



The U.S. orthodontics market is set for steady growth, fueled by rising awareness of dental health, technological advancements in orthodontic care, and the increasing demand for invisible aligners and digital treatment options. In 2024, the market is expected to see significant demand for aesthetic dental solutions, particularly among teenagers and professionals. Furthermore, technologies such as AI-driven orthodontic planning, 3D printing, and intraoral scanning are gaining popularity, enhancing treatment efficiency and precision.



By 2035, the industry is anticipated to undergo a major transformation, driven by personalized treatments, smart braces with real-time tracking, and expanded access to care through teledentistry. The growing adoption of 3D-printed aligners, advanced CAD/CAM solutions, and remote monitoring will reshape the orthodontics field, leading to a decline in traditional metal braces. Clear aligners and digitally guided treatments are expected to become the preferred options for patients.



Consumers, particularly adults and teenagers, are increasingly opting for clear aligners as their orthodontic treatment of choice due to their discreet appearance, comfort, and removability. Companies such as Align Technology and Dentsply Sirona have responded to this trend by offering AI-powered, personalized treatment plans that enhance efficiency and results. For example, Align Technology's Invisalign uses 3D scanning and AI to create custom treatment plans tailored to each patient's needs, improving both precision and comfort. As digital dentistry continues to evolve, clear aligners are expected to overtake traditional metal braces as the preferred solution for orthodontic care.



In addition, 3D printing is transforming the orthodontics industry by making the production of custom aligners, retainers, and dental molds more cost-effective and efficient. Companies such as Stratasys Ltd and 3D Systems Corporation are leading the development of high-precision dental 3D printing technologies, enabling orthodontists to create appliances on demand with minimal waste. For example, 3D Systems offers a range of 3D printing solutions for dental professionals that enhance the speed and accuracy of creating custom orthodontic devices. This innovation is expected to drastically reduce production time, increase customization, and improve the overall patient experience by providing more personalized treatment options.



Moreover, the growth of teledentistry platforms is creating new opportunities for orthodontic care, especially in underserved and rural areas. Companies such as SmileDirectClub and Candid are utilizing AI-driven remote monitoring and at-home impression kits to offer orthodontic treatments, eliminating the need for regular in-office visits. This approach is anticipated to lower costs, improve convenience, and enhance access to orthodontic care throughout the U.S.



Despite technological advancements, the high cost of orthodontic treatments continues to limit access for lower-income individuals. Clear aligners typically range from $3,000 to $8,000, while traditional braces cost between $4,000 and $7,000. Additionally, limited insurance coverage for orthodontic procedures further intensifies the affordability challenge, which may hinder the overall growth of the market.



Several key players are actively shaping the U.S. orthodontics market through innovative products, strategic acquisitions, and community engagement. Align Technology, renowned for its Invisalign system, continues to lead in clear aligner solutions. In September 2023, Align expanded its technological capabilities by acquiring Vienna-based 3D printing company Cubicure GmbH, aiming to enhance its manufacturing processes and product offerings.



Key players in the market include American Orthodontics Corporation, 3D Systems Corporation, 3M Company, Align Technologies, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., G&H Orthodontics, Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Stratasys Ltd, and Straumann Group, among others.

Specialty Clinics to Lead the U.S. Orthodontic Market



Specialty orthodontic clinics dominate the market because they offer advanced expertise, dedicated treatment plans, and access to state-of-the-art equipment. Unlike general dental offices, orthodontic clinics are solely focused on teeth alignment, ensuring patients receive specialized care. For instance, Pacific Orthodontics is a leading orthodontic clinic specializing in AI-powered diagnostics and 3D imaging technology. The clinic integrates iTero intraoral scanning, which allows orthodontists to map out patient treatment plans in real time before beginning any aligner or braces therapy.

