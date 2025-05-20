|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2025-05-20
|Start date
|2025-05-21
|Maturity date
|2025-05-28
|Interest rate
|2.25 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|706.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|611.6
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|611.6
|Number of bids
|18
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
May 20, 2025 03:30 ET
Bid date, 2025-05-20Auction date2025-05-20Settlement date2025-05-21Maturity Date2025-05-28Nominal amount706 billion SEKInterest rate2.25 %Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
May 16, 2025 10:20 ET
Bid procedure, 2025-05-23BondsSWEDEN I/L BOND: 3114. SE0013748258. 2030-06-01SWEDEN I/L BOND: 3111, SE0007045745, 2032-06-01Bid date2025-05-23Bid times09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date