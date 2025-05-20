RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2025-05-20
Start date2025-05-21
Maturity date2025-05-28
Interest rate2.25 %
Offered volume, SEK bn706.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn611.6
Accepted volume, SEK bn611.6
Number of bids18
Percentage allotted, %100.00



