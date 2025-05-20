Conqueror Freight Network concludes its 11th Annual Meeting in Abu Dhabi, boosting collaboration among independent freight forwarders worldwide

Held from 7th to 9th May 2025 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Abu Dhabi, the event brought together over 100 leading freight forwarders for three days of uninterrupted networking.



Abu Dhabi, 15th May: Conqueror Freight Network, the largest exclusive freight forwarders network in the world, successfully wrapped up its 11th Annual Conference. The event took place from 7th to 9th May 2025 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Abu Dhabi, bringing together over 100 independent freight forwarders from around the globe for three days of strategic networking, collaboration, and industry-focused discussions.



The Annual Meeting provided a vital platform for members to explore new business opportunities, exchange market insights, and discuss key industry trends. More than just a networking event, it served as an international stage for industry leaders and decision-makers in the commodity and logistics landscape to foster alliances, explore new opportunities, and facilitate collaboration within the evolving global supply chain ecosystem.



Throughout the event, delegates engaged in more than 3000 one-to-one meetingsâ€”an essential component of the conferenceâ€”designed to encourage meaningful business discussions and explore potential collaborative projects. These face-to-face interactions were the cornerstone of the Annual Meeting, enabling members to strengthen partnerships and drive long-term cooperation across markets.





Antonio Torres, Founder and President of Conqueror Freight Network, commented, "In todayâ€™s fast-moving world, networks are getting larger, and industry events are becoming so big that connecting with the right people can be a challenge. Over the past 14 years, Conqueror has grown thanks to the continued trust of our founding members and the commitment of those who joined us along the way. However, despite this growth, the network remains true to its roots. Together, weâ€™ve built a family that continues to expand with new business opportunities while maintaining its exclusive nature. Our focus has always been on quality over quantity, offering a select group of trusted, reliable contacts rather than an overwhelming number of uncertain ones. This is why those who are part of Conquerorâ€™s community have gone through a strict selection process, ensuring that every partner is dependable."



A diverse array of thought leaders contributed to the eventâ€™s content, ensuring that discussions reflected both local and global perspectives. The sessions were designed not only to inform, but to deliver actionable outcomesâ€”equipping participants with practical insights they can implement in their businesses and across the evolving global supply chain.



"Thank you to the entire Conqueror network and members for a wonderful gathering in Abu Dhabi. It was a true pleasure meeting you all and sharing such valuable moments together. From Colombia, we are fully prepared and available to support any needs you may have" declared the representative member from Cartagena, Colombia, who attended the event.



During the three-day conference, Conqueror Freight Network introduced a suite of cutting-edge digital solutions, reinforcing its commitment to technological advancement for independent freight forwarders. The event featured live demonstrations of the newly enhanced freight rate management software FreightViewer. Additionally, Conqueror unveiled a new exclusive cargo insurance program in partnership with Redkik. This seamless integration allows members to purchase insurance directly through Conquerorâ€™s Intranet, creating a one-stop solution for managing freight operations and risk coverage efficiently.



Other key highlights of the event included a group tour to some of Abu Dhabi's iconic landmarks, an exclusive welcome cocktail reception, and a Gala Dinner. These activities provided attendees with valuable opportunities to engage in informal networking and relationship-building in a relaxed setting, complementing the conferenceâ€™s formal business sessions.



With yet another successful Annual Meeting, Conqueror Freight Network continues to lead the way in digital innovation and global freight collaborations. Looking ahead to its 12th Annual Meeting in 2026, Conqueror remains committed to enhancing member benefits and expanding its industry influence.



For further information kindly contact:

Maria Serrano, PR & Event Coordinator

Tel. +34 91 494 58 76

mserrano@conquerornetwork.com

www.conquerornetwork.com



The Conqueror Freight Network is the largest exclusive network of Independent Freight Forwarders in the world represented in 250 cities and 133 countries. The Conqueror Freight Network (CQR) brings together carefully-selected freight forwarders in each major city who cooperate reciprocally and securely to expand their businesses, reduce costs and risks, and compete on more equal terms against the largest international companies

Attachment