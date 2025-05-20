Milled Carbon Fiber Industry Report 2025-2034: EV Shift Spurs Surge in Milled Carbon Fiber Use for Structural and Non-Structural Components

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Milled Carbon Fiber Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Milled Carbon Fiber Market is witnessing substantial growth due to increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength materials in industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and construction. Milled carbon fiber, made from finely milled carbon fiber material, offers enhanced mechanical properties, including high strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistance, and electrical conductivity, which make it an attractive material for various industrial applications.



By 2025, the market will be propelled by the growing adoption of carbon fiber-based composites for lightweight and durable products. The automotive sector, in particular, is experiencing a surge in demand for carbon fiber composites due to the need for fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles. The aerospace and electronics industries will also continue to leverage milled carbon fiber for structural components and conductive applications. By 2034, the market is expected to expand further, driven by technological advancements, greater material innovation, and the ongoing push toward sustainability across industries.

Trend in the Milled Carbon Fiber Market



A significant trend in the milled carbon fiber market is the increasing use of carbon fiber composites in the production of electric vehicles (EVs). EV manufacturers are focusing on reducing vehicle weight to improve battery life and performance, leading to a higher demand for lightweight, durable materials such as milled carbon fiber in both structural and non-structural parts of the vehicle.



Driver in the Milled Carbon Fiber Market



The primary driver for the growth of the milled carbon fiber market is the increasing adoption of lightweight and high-strength materials across industries like automotive and aerospace. The automotive industry, especially, is pushing for reduced vehicle weight to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, significantly contributing to the demand for milled carbon fiber components in vehicle production.



Restraint in the Milled Carbon Fiber Market



Despite its advantages, the high cost of manufacturing milled carbon fiber remains a major restraint for the market. The processes involved in creating milled carbon fiber composites are energy-intensive and require advanced technology, leading to higher production costs. This can deter small and mid-sized manufacturers from adopting these materials, especially in price-sensitive markets.



Opportunity in the Milled Carbon Fiber Market

The growing trend toward sustainability and the development of eco-friendly materials presents a significant opportunity in the milled carbon fiber market. As industries focus on reducing their carbon footprints, the demand for carbon fiber-based composites will likely grow, especially in sectors such as construction, automotive, and energy, where materials must be lightweight yet strong.

Key Players in the Milled Carbon Fiber Market

Toray Industries

Zoltek

Hexcel Corporation

Epsilon Composite

Toho Tenax

SGL Carbon

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Cytec Solvay Group

