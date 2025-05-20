Trump's Policy Reversals Impact US Offshore Wind Power Capacity | Offshore Wind Companies Face Challenges from Lease Restrictions and Anti-Dumping Duties

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of Tariffs on Companies in Offshore Wind in the US - Strategic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an overview on impact of tariffs on companies in offshore wind in the US. It delivers a briefing on impact of lease restrictions, and anti-dumping duties on offshore wind companies.

It provides an outline on tariffs impact on steel and aluminum imported from the European Union



Companies including Orsted, EDP Renewables, Equinor, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Shell have expressed concerns regarding tariffs and policy reversal on offshore wind leases by the Trump administration.



Report Scope

The report provides an overview on the impact of tariffs on companies in offshore wind in the US.

The report outlines Trump's impact on offshore wind power capacity.

The report discusses on lease restrictions, tariffs, and anti-dumping duties on offshore wind companies.

It briefs about tariffs impact on steel and aluminum imported from European Union.

Reasons to Buy

An analysis on US offshore wind capacity after Trump's restrictions on wind policies.

Impact on companies such Orsted, EDP Renewables, Equinor, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Shell due to Trump's policies and tariffs.

An overview on how Trump's policies and tariffs have impacted power companies stock market.

It briefs about steel and aluminum trade value between the US and the European Union.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Impact of Offshore Lease Restriction

Impact on Offshore Wind Capacity Forecasts

Impact of Lease Restrictions, Tariffs and Anti-dumping Duties on Offshore Wind Companies

Tariffs impact on steel and aluminum imported from the European Union



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ssygq1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.