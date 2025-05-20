Decarbonized Transportation: The Future of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Logistics

Explore how sustainability initiatives reshape the non-alcoholic beverages supply chain, from regenerative agriculture by Coca-Cola and PepsiCo at the raw material stage to the use of renewable energy in production and lightweight packaging in logistics. Discover key case studies and advancements in sustainable practices.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Topics Case Study: Sustainability in Non-Alcoholic Beverages" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on how sustainability initiatives impact different stages of the non-alcoholic beverages supply chain.

Sustainability takes different forms at different stages of the non-alcoholic beverages supply chain. Regenerative agriculture is valuable at the raw material stage, renewables are valuable at the production stage, light-weighting packaging is valuable at the logistics stage.

Scope

  • Companies such as Coca Cola, Britvic, and PepsiCo are instilling regenerative agricultural practices throughout their supply chains.
  • A broad range of green technologies, including heat pumps, solar panels, and hydrogen fuel, are being used to decarbonize beverage production.
  • Lighter packages and decarbonized transportation are being deployed at the logistics stage.

Reasons to Buy

  • Identify key sustainability initiatives within the non-alcoholic beverage industry.
  • Gain access to case studies that show how non-alcoholic beverage companies are integrating sustainability practices into their business processes.


Key Topics Covered:

  • An overview
  • Net-zero
  • Reducing packaging waste

Company Coverage Includes:

  • DSM Firmenich
  • PepsiCo
  • Coca Cola
  • Innocent
  • Britvic
  • Toyo Seikan Group
  • Oonly
  • Berry
  • Tomra

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkzmem

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Green Technologies
                            
                            
                                Green Technology
                            
                            
                                Integrating Sustainability
                            
                            
                                Non Alcoholic Beverage
                            
                            
                                Non Alcoholic Beverages
                            
                            
                                Sustainability
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading