Decarbonized Transportation: The Future of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Logistics

This report focuses on how sustainability initiatives impact different stages of the non-alcoholic beverages supply chain.
Sustainability takes different forms at different stages of the non-alcoholic beverages supply chain. Regenerative agriculture is valuable at the raw material stage, renewables are valuable at the production stage, light-weighting packaging is valuable at the logistics stage.
Scope
- Companies such as Coca Cola, Britvic, and PepsiCo are instilling regenerative agricultural practices throughout their supply chains.
- A broad range of green technologies, including heat pumps, solar panels, and hydrogen fuel, are being used to decarbonize beverage production.
- Lighter packages and decarbonized transportation are being deployed at the logistics stage.
- Identify key sustainability initiatives within the non-alcoholic beverage industry.
- Gain access to case studies that show how non-alcoholic beverage companies are integrating sustainability practices into their business processes.
- An overview
- Net-zero
- Reducing packaging waste
- DSM Firmenich
- PepsiCo
- Coca Cola
- Innocent
- Britvic
- Toyo Seikan Group
- Oonly
- Berry
- Tomra
