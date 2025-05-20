Decarbonized Transportation: The Future of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Logistics

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Topics Case Study: Sustainability in Non-Alcoholic Beverages" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on how sustainability initiatives impact different stages of the non-alcoholic beverages supply chain.



Sustainability takes different forms at different stages of the non-alcoholic beverages supply chain. Regenerative agriculture is valuable at the raw material stage, renewables are valuable at the production stage, light-weighting packaging is valuable at the logistics stage.



Scope

Companies such as Coca Cola, Britvic, and PepsiCo are instilling regenerative agricultural practices throughout their supply chains.

A broad range of green technologies, including heat pumps, solar panels, and hydrogen fuel, are being used to decarbonize beverage production.

Lighter packages and decarbonized transportation are being deployed at the logistics stage.

Reasons to Buy

Identify key sustainability initiatives within the non-alcoholic beverage industry.

Gain access to case studies that show how non-alcoholic beverage companies are integrating sustainability practices into their business processes.



Key Topics Covered:

An overview

Net-zero

Reducing packaging waste

Company Coverage Includes:

DSM Firmenich

PepsiCo

Coca Cola

Innocent

Britvic

Toyo Seikan Group

Oonly

Berry

Tomra

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkzmem

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.