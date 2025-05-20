The Future of Food and Farming | Vertical Farming and Laser Crop Defenses Take Center Stage

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Topics Case Study: The Future of Food and Farming" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the technologies that will define the food and agribusiness industries of the future.
Robotics, AI, precision agriculture, 3D printing, and precision fermentation will play crucial roles in the food and farming industries of the future.
Report Scope
- Within farming, vertical farming, laser crop defenses, and bee vectoring will play important roles.
- Within food, 3D printing, fermentation, and AI-powered ingredient discovery will play important roles.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- The Future of Farming
- The Future of Food
- Takeouts
Company Coverage:
- Eden Green
- Carbon Robotics
- Bird Control Group
- BVT
- Redefine Meat
- Nova Meat
- Paleo
- Apeel
- The Better Meat Co
- Revo
- Cocuus
- Solar Foods
- Remilk
- Savor Eat
- Nuritas
- Arzeda
