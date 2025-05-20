The Future of Food and Farming | Vertical Farming and Laser Crop Defenses Take Center Stage

Discover the future of food and agribusiness with cutting-edge tech like AI, robotics, and precision agriculture. Explore vertical farming, 3D printing, and AI-driven ingredient discovery. Learn how these innovations will transform supply chains and identify key players and challenges ahead.

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Topics Case Study: The Future of Food and Farming" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the technologies that will define the food and agribusiness industries of the future.

Robotics, AI, precision agriculture, 3D printing, and precision fermentation will play crucial roles in the food and farming industries of the future.

Report Scope

  • Within farming, vertical farming, laser crop defenses, and bee vectoring will play important roles.
  • Within food, 3D printing, fermentation, and AI-powered ingredient discovery will play important roles.

Reasons to Buy

  • Anticipate how technology could impact the food and beverage supply chain.
  • Identify which companies will drive this change, and the challenges they will face in the short-to-medium term.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • The Future of Farming
  • The Future of Food
  • Takeouts

Company Coverage:

  • Eden Green
  • Carbon Robotics
  • Bird Control Group
  • BVT
  • Redefine Meat
  • Nova Meat
  • Paleo
  • Apeel
  • The Better Meat Co
  • Revo
  • Cocuus
  • Solar Foods
  • Remilk
  • Savor Eat
  • Nuritas
  • Arzeda

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gmdsuy

