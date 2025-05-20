The Future of Food and Farming | Vertical Farming and Laser Crop Defenses Take Center Stage

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Topics Case Study: The Future of Food and Farming" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the technologies that will define the food and agribusiness industries of the future.



Robotics, AI, precision agriculture, 3D printing, and precision fermentation will play crucial roles in the food and farming industries of the future.



Report Scope

Within farming, vertical farming, laser crop defenses, and bee vectoring will play important roles.

Within food, 3D printing, fermentation, and AI-powered ingredient discovery will play important roles.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Future of Farming

The Future of Food

Takeouts

Company Coverage:

Eden Green

Carbon Robotics

Bird Control Group

BVT

Redefine Meat

Nova Meat

Paleo

Apeel

The Better Meat Co

Revo

Cocuus

Solar Foods

Remilk

Savor Eat

Nuritas

Arzeda

