UK Insurance Competitor Benchmarking Report 2025 | Net Promoter Scores Highlight Brand Advocacy in Insurance

This report provides a comprehensive benchmarking analysis of the UK personal lines insurance market, leveraging findings from the 2024 UK Insurance Consumer Survey. It begins with an overview of overall market shares, offering insight into the competitive positioning of key insurers. Subsequent chapters break down market share performance by customer generation and affluence, highlighting how insurers cater to different demographic and socioeconomic segments.



The report also explores insurer tenure, assessing customer loyalty and retention. To further evaluate performance, Net Promoter Scores and recommendation scores are analyzed, providing a view of customer satisfaction and brand advocacy across the market. Collectively, the report offers a detailed assessment of insurer performance across key consumer metrics and market dynamics.



The UK personal lines insurance market remains highly competitive, with clear variations in customer profiles and performance across insurers.

This report highlights how different providers attract distinct segments of the population, both by generation and affluence. Younger, digital-first consumers are more likely to be drawn to insurers such as Barclays, AXA, and Admiral, while older customers tend to favor providers such as LV= and Direct Line. Affluence also plays a defining role, with Tesco Bank appealing more to mass market consumers, whereas AXA, Barclays, and Coverwise attract wealthier individuals.

The market shows a strong link between customer demographics and product types, particularly in niche lines such as pet and travel insurance.



Report Highlights

Barclays and AXA have the highest proportion of younger customers in personal lines insurance, highlighting their appeal to digital-first consumers and flexible policy seekers.

Within home insurance, AXA has the largest share of mass affluent customers (25.8%).

Nationwide significantly outperforms other travel insurers with an NPS of 47.1.

Barclays leads in personal lines recommendation scores (14.4%), followed by AXA (13%) and Aviva (12.3%).

Reasons to Buy

Develop an understanding of the competitive landscape in the UK insurance market.

Learn which insurers are leading and lagging across key metrics, including market share, customer tenure, NPS, and recommendation ratings.

Identify the factors driving market share across different generations and affluence levels.

Pinpoint actionable insights to improve customer retention, loyalty, and competitive positioning.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Shares

Market Share by Generation

Market Share by Affluence

Insurer Tenure

Net Promoter Scores

Recommendation Scores

Company Coverage:

Aviva

Admiral

Direct Line

LV=

AXA

Churchill

Tesco Bank

Halifax

Hastings Direct

Policy Expert

The AA

Allianz

Petplan

Animal Friends

ManyPets

Pets at Home

Sainsburys

Asda

Staysure

Post Office

Nationwide

InsureandGo

Barclays

Coverwise

Lloyds Bank

RSA

Darwin

