STG Global Finance B.V. – Interim Report of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

|Company Announcement
No. 02/2025
Copenhagen, 20 May 2025
STG Global Finance B.V. –
Annual Report of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
On 20 May 2025, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its interim report for 1 January – 31 March 2025.
The Annual Report and company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published reports are available at: https://www.st-group.com/investor/.
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222, torben.sand@st-group.com.
Eliza Dabbagh, IR & Communications, phone +45 5080 7619, eliza.michael@st-group.com.
