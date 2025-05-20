UAE Wealth Management HNW Investors Report 2025 | 51.8% of UAE HNW Wealth Offshored, Expected to Rise in 12 Months

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive analysis of the investment preferences of the UAE's HNW individuals. It profiles HNW investors in terms of their demographics; examines the allocation of HNW investors' portfolios; analyzes their propensity to invest offshore; and explores their product and service demand.



The UAE HNW market is dominated by professional and high-earning males. In a highly competitive market such as this, offering a multi-service proposition underpinned by the ability to offer sophisticated investments will be crucial. A burgeoning appetite for robo-advice coupled with increasing demand for equities and ESG investments provide arguably the most significant growth opportunities for wealth managers in the foreseeable future.



Report Highlights

Expats constitute 11.5% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements.

Robo-advice accounts for 15.1% of the UAE HNW portfolio and has strong current demand.

The average UAE HNW investor offshores 51.8% of their wealth abroad; this proportion is expected to increase over the next 12 months.

