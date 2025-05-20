AI-Powered Fragrances and Scents | AI Revolutionizes Fragrance Industry Amidst Supply Chain Challenges

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Topics Case Study: AI-Powered Fragrances and Scents" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is part of a case study series on trending topics in consumer goods, foodservice and packaging. This report covers how the rise of AI-developed fragrances and scents offers both opportunities and challenges for key stakeholders in the beauty and grooming and household care scents market.

The report analyzes which use cases and contexts are most appropriate for using AI in fragrance development and how to combat negative effects associated with this technology.



The use of AI in fragrance development is impacting innovation timelines and consumer engagement within the beauty and grooming and household care sectors. The rise of this technology poses both challenges in terms of communicating product and authenticity and superiority, and opportunities in terms of higher-performing, personalized, and unique scents.



Report Scope

The fragrance industry struggles with labor and raw material issues. AI can not only communicate a superior product experience for the consumer but also help alleviate those macro pressures.

Stalwarts of the fragrance industry must also communicate superior value through emotional and human connections in the face of AI powered dupes at a fraction of the price.

Aromatherapy in various forms has existed as a concept for centuries. However, advances in neuroscience and AI are creating more advanced functionalities.

Reasons to Buy

Identify commercial applications for AI-developed fragrance in beauty and grooming and household care.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development within AI-developed fragrance.

Learn about the key challenges and opportunities brands and consumers are facing due to the rise of AI-developed fragrance.

Company Coverage:

Unilever

Givaudan

IFF

Osmo

The Fragrance Shop

Estee Lauder

Colgate-Palmolive

Procter and Gamble

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Opportunities

Challenges

Takeaways

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jt2knc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.