AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Report 2025-2035 - Rising Demand for Cost-Effective, Accurate Diagnostics Fuels Market Expansion

Ultrasound imaging is a medical diagnostic technique that uses high-frequency sound waves to produce real-time images of the inside of the body. It is widely used in medical fields to visualize tissues, organs, and developing foetuses, among others.



AI in ultrasound imaging is transforming the medical imaging landscape by significantly enhancing diagnostic accuracy, minimizing human error, and optimizing workflow efficiency. The market is experiencing accelerated adoption fueled by rising demand for automation in healthcare, broader ultrasound utilization across various medical fields, and continuous advancements in AI-driven imaging solutions. With deep learning algorithms becoming integral to ultrasound systems, the global market is poised for substantial growth.

By 2035, the AI in ultrasound imaging market is expected to expand robustly, with key applications spanning cardiology, obstetrics, orthopedics, and gastroenterology. These AI-powered solutions will be pivotal in early disease detection, workflow optimization, and reducing reliance on highly specialized radiologists. Market growth will be further propelled by supportive regulatory frameworks, increased investments in AI healthcare, and the growing demand for cost-efficient diagnostic tools.



Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming ultrasound imaging by improving diagnostic accuracy, especially in identifying fetal abnormalities, heart conditions, and tumors. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on early diagnosis to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs is accelerating the adoption of AI-powered imaging solutions. Also, governments and healthcare organizations are actively promoting AI-based technologies to enhance efficiency in medical diagnostics.

In the U.S., the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Act of 2020 established a coordinated program to advance AI research and applications, aiming to maintain the nation's leadership in AI and ensure its use in the public and private sectors. These initiatives underscore the commitment to integrating AI into healthcare practices, facilitating more accurate and timely disease detection, and ultimately improving patient care.



In addition, the growing development of portable, AI-powered ultrasound devices is expected to drive the market over a forecast period. These handheld solutions offer real-time, AI-driven diagnostics, making them essential for point-of-care applications, particularly in remote or emergency settings. Companies such as Butterfly Network and Clarius are at the forefront of these innovations, with their AI-integrated, portable systems revolutionizing healthcare delivery. The integration of cloud-based AI for remote diagnostics is enhancing the capabilities of these devices, expanding their use in underserved and rural areas.



Moreover, emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East regions represent substantial growth opportunities for AI-powered ultrasound imaging. Increased healthcare investments, government-driven digital healthcare transformation initiatives, and the demand for cost-efficient diagnostic solutions are driving the adoption of AI in these areas. For instance, India's National Health Mission is investing in AI technologies to enhance healthcare delivery in rural areas. Additionally, AI-powered tele-ultrasound solutions are expanding access to diagnostic services in remote and underserved regions, allowing for remote consultations and diagnoses.



However, the implementation of AI in ultrasound imaging comes with significant costs related to software development, hardware integration, and regulatory approvals. Many hospitals and diagnostic centers, especially in developing regions, face budget constraints that limit their ability to invest in AI-based imaging solutions. Additionally, integrating AI with existing ultrasound systems and ensuring regulatory compliance remain challenges for market growth.



Leading players in the AI-driven ultrasound imaging market are employing various strategies to strengthen their competitive position. For instance, GE Healthcare focuses on AI-enabled imaging solutions that streamline clinical workflows and assist in early disease detection, while also collaborating through the National Consortium of Intelligent Medical Imaging (NCIMI) to advance AI in medical imaging.



Key players in the market are General Electric (GE) Company, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Canon Medical, EchoNous, Inc., Samsung, Butterfly Network, Inc., NovaSignal Corporation, Esaote S.p.A., Exo AI, and Clarius, among others.

Software to Lead the Global AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market (by Product Type)



AI-powered software solutions are at the forefront of transforming ultrasound imaging by offering advanced image analysis, automated anomaly detection, and decision support for radiologists. These software applications enhance diagnostic accuracy and streamline workflows. For instance, Koios Medical has developed AI-based clinical decision support software that aids in the analysis of ultrasound images, particularly for breast and thyroid cancer diagnosis. Their Smart Ultrasound software utilizes machine learning algorithms to provide real-time assessments, improving diagnostic confidence and efficiency.

Cardiology to Lead the Global AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market (by Application)



In cardiology, AI is significantly enhancing the capabilities of echocardiography by improving the accuracy of heart disease detection and assessment. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally underscores the importance of this advancement. Such innovations enable clinicians to diagnose cardiac conditions more efficiently and accurately. Additionally, AI-powered tools are enhancing handheld ultrasound devices for cardiac imaging. Researchers have developed AI applications that guide medical personnel in positioning devices correctly, ensuring optimal image acquisition for accurate heart assessments. This advancement is particularly beneficial in point-of-care settings, facilitating timely and precise cardiac evaluations.

Hospitals to Lead the Global AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market (by End User)



Hospitals are the primary adopters of AI-powered ultrasound imaging due to the high patient volume and the necessity for precise diagnostics. The integration of AI-driven imaging solutions in hospital radiology and cardiology departments enhances diagnostic capabilities and operational efficiency.GE Healthcare has developed AI-guided ultrasound systems that provide real-time feedback during scans, enabling clinicians of varying experience levels to capture high-quality images. This technology reduces the skill barrier in ultrasound imaging, allowing for broader utilization in hospital settings and improving patient care.



Moreover, AI-powered ultrasound devices are being utilized to address critical healthcare needs in hospitals. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, AI-enhanced lung ultrasound models were developed to diagnose respiratory diseases rapidly and accurately. These models analyze ultrasound videos to detect lung abnormalities, aiding in the swift diagnosis and management of conditions like pneumonia and COVID-19.

North America to Lead the Global AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market (by Region)



North America leads the AI ultrasound imaging market due to its strong healthcare infrastructure, fast adoption of AI in diagnostics, and significant investments in AI technologies. The region's leadership is further supported by major players like GE Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers, who are leading the integration of AI into medical imaging.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market

1.1 Global Market Outlook

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 Key Trends

1.2.2 Patent Analysis

1.2.3 Regulatory Scenario

1.2.4 Funding Scenario

1.2.5 Ongoing Clinical Trials

1.3 Business Dynamics

1.3.1 Impact Analysis

1.3.2 Business Drivers

1.3.3 Business Restraints

1.3.4 Business Opportunities



2. Global AI in Ultrasound Market (by Product Type)

2.1 Hardware

2.2 Software



3. Global AI in Ultrasound Market (by Application)

3.1 Obstetrics and Gynecology

3.2 Cardiology

3.3 Orthopedics

3.4 Gastroenterology

3.5 Others



4. Global AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market (by End User)

4.1 Hospital

4.2 Diagnostic Centers

4.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4.4 Others



5. Global AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market (by Region), $Million

5.1 North America AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market

5.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.2 Sizing and Forecast Analysis

5.1.2.1 North America AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market (by End User)

5.1.2.2 North America AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market (by Country)

5.1.2.2.1 U.S.

5.1.2.2.1.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.2.2.1.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.1.2.2.2 Canada

5.1.2.2.2.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.2.2.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.2 Europe AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market

5.3 Asia-Pacific AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market

5.4 Rest-of-the-World AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market



6. Markets

6.1 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

6.1.1 Competitive Landscape

6.1.2 Key Strategies and Developments

6.1.2.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansion

6.1.2.2 Funding Activities

6.1.2.3 New Offerings

6.1.2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.1.2.5 Regulatory and Legal Activities

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Product Offerings

6.2.3 Recent Developments

6.2.4 Analyst Perspectives

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Company

Siemens Healthineers

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Canon Medical

EchoNous, Inc.

Samsung

Butterfly Network, Inc.

NovaSignal Corporation

Esaote S.p.A.

Exo AI

Clarius

