Data Center Power Distribution Units (PDUs) and Power Supply Units (PSUs) Market Research 2025-2035: Edge Data Centers and HPC Growth Unlock New Opportunities for Specialized Power Solutions

The Global Data Center PDUs and PSUs Market continues to expand rapidly as cloud services, hyperscale facilities, and edge deployments demand highly efficient, reliable power infrastructure.

By 2025, the proliferation of AI, big data analytics, and 5G/6G services will drive greater rack densities, prompting data center operators to adopt intelligent, modular PDUs and advanced PSU architectures that can optimize energy use and enhance system resilience. The convergence of sustainability goals and rising operating costs also pushes for solutions with real-time power monitoring, dynamic load management, and improved power conversion efficiencies.



Looking further ahead, the shift toward direct current (DC) distribution at the rack or facility level may gain traction for specific high-performance computing (HPC) clusters, while evolving form factors (e.g., open compute designs) challenge conventional PSU approaches. These trends, combined with an ever-growing digital economy, underscore the central role that advanced PDUs and PSUs will play in maintaining uptime, optimizing power usage effectiveness (PUE), and meeting ESG commitments in the data center industry.

Trend in the Market



A significant trend is the push toward intelligent PDUs that integrate power metering, temperature/humidity sensors, and remote switching. These solutions enable real-time power usage insights, simplified capacity planning, and proactive issue resolution crucial for operators aiming to lower energy costs, shrink carbon footprints, and maintain high service levels.



Driver in the Market



Growing data center capacities and densification is a primary driver. As HPC clusters, AI workloads, and ultra-low-latency applications proliferate, racks consume more power. This pushes operators to invest in PDUs/PSUs with higher power densities, advanced cooling integration, and robust monitoring to handle these demands effectively.



Restraint in the Market



Initial cost and complexity of sophisticated solutions can impede quick adoption, especially for smaller or legacy sites. Intelligent power distribution and next-gen PSU architectures often carry a premium, requiring data center managers to balance short-term budget constraints against long-term operational and energy savings.



Opportunity in the Market



Emerging edge data centers, HPC expansions, and new open compute designs offer a key growth opportunity. By tailoring PDUs and PSUs to these specialized scenarios whether space-constrained edge deployments or HPC racks requiring direct 48 V DC manufacturers can capture new revenue streams and differentiate with solutions designed for specific performance and efficiency targets.



Segmentation by Application

rPDUs (Rack Power Distribution Units)

Hyperscale Data Centers: Massive cloud/Internet service providers focusing on robust power distribution, analytics-based monitoring, and automated control.

Colocation & Retail Data Centers: Multi-tenant facilities requiring flexible, high-density PDUs with tenant-level monitoring and billing.

Enterprise Data Centers: In-house facilities owned by mid-to-large organizations, balancing cost and reliability for critical workloads.

Others: Smaller edge or specialized data centers supporting unique industrial or local compute tasks.

PSUs (Power Supply Units)

Hyperscale Data Centers: High-capacity designs, often referencing open standards or custom form factors (e.g., OCP, 48?V DC).

Colocation & Retail Data Centers: Need for scalable, standardized PSUs to accommodate diverse tenant equipment.

Enterprise Data Centers: Traditional AC-based PSUs, with growing interest in direct DC-based solutions.

Others: Edge, specialized HPC sites, or on-prem compute pods.

Segmentation by Product

PDUs

Placement

Rack Mounted: Common approach for distributing power at the rack level, allowing granular monitoring and control.

Floor Mounted: Larger infrastructure designs, often found in legacy or high-density scenarios.

Type

Basic PDUs: Provide simple power distribution with minimal intelligence; cost-effective.

Intelligent PDUs: Offer advanced features like remote monitoring, outlet-level metering, and environmental sensors.

PSUs

AC-DC: Traditional architecture converting grid-supplied AC into regulated DC for server components.

DC-DC: Potentially more efficient approach, especially in HPC or future designs using higher voltage DC distribution.

Supply Architecture

12 V DC Rack-Level PSU

48 V DC Rack-Level PSU

400 V DC Rack Power Architecture (with variations on where AC-DC conversion occurs)

Regional Overview

North America

Large concentration of hyperscale operators investing in cutting-edge PDUs/PSUs.

Aging data centers see retrofits emphasizing power efficiency and better management tools.

Europe

Driven by robust green policies and sustainability targets, adopting high-efficiency solutions.

Demand from colocation expansions in major data center hubs (e.g., Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam).

Asia-Pacific

Rapid new capacity in China, India, Southeast Asia, and Japan spurring demand for advanced PDUs/PSUs.

Government incentives and digitalization accelerate HPC and edge data center proliferation.

Rest-of-the-World

Middle East invests in large-scale facilities (at times powered by renewables).

Emerging markets in Latin America adopt modern, scalable designs aligned with global standards.

Key Market Players

Eaton

Delta Power Solutions

Vertiv

Schneider Electric

ABB

Legrand (Raritan)

CHINT Group

Honeywell International

HARTING Technology Group

Huawei

ZTE

Belden

ATEN

Murata Manufacturing

FSP Group

Rittal

Artesyn Embedded Power

