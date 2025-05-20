Hyrdogen Transition Outlook and Trends Q2 2025 | New Project Announcements Decline from 900ktpa to 295ktpa in Q1 2025

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyrdogen Transition Outlook and Trends Q2 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In Q1 2025, new project announcements accounted for approximately 295ktpa of added capacity across 10 projects. This represented a decrease from the previous quarter, where 900ktpa of capacity was announced across 21 projects.

Q1 2025 also represented a small deceleration from Q1 of the previous year, where 373ktpa of capacity was announced across 15 projects, reflecting how a combination of industry headwinds and policy uncertainty in core markets is weighing on the industry.



Q1 2025 saw a smaller volume of project announcements than the previous quarter and the overall capacity outlook experienced a significant decline following the stall of the GHI Spirit of Scotia Project. This quarterly trend reflects both global industry headwinds and political uncertainty particularly in North America following Trump's inauguration.



Key Highlights

In Q1 2025, new project announcements accounted for approximately 295ktpa of added capacity across 10 projects.

This represented a decrease from the previous quarter, where 900ktpa of capacity was announced across 21 projects.

Q1 2025 also represented a small deceleration from Q1 of the previous year, where 373ktpa of capacity was announced across 15 projects, reflecting how a combination of industry headwinds and policy uncertainty in core markets is weighing on the industry.

Report Scope

Global hydrogen outlook and trends.

Breakdown of hydrogen capacity by stage of development, top capacities per country, top companies with hydrogen capacity, location and scale of largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects and key players, outlook of hydrogen deal trends and global map of implemented and upcoming hydrogen policies, strategies and roadmaps

Reasons to Buy

Identify the market trends within the region and key players in hydrogen technologies.

Develop market insight of current, in development and announced capacity and latest trends of the sector.

Understand the region's different scenarios for 2030 based on the likeliness of the projects.

Understand how and where the market is growing as it is rapidly scales to become a key technology for the global energy transition

Company Coverage

GreenGo Energy Group

CWP Global

Intercontinental Energy Corp

Mirning Green Energy Ltd

Green Hydrogen International Corp

Inpex Corp

Adani Enterprises

TotalEnergies

GEP Global

ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd

Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co

New and Renewable Energy Authority

BP Plc

Intercontinental Energy Corp

National Technology Enterprises Co

OQ SAOC

Shell plc

Fortescue Future Industries

H2 Global Energy

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS

Friesen Elektra Beteiligungsgesellschaft

Locus-Tech Sp.zo.o.

Shree Techdata Ltd

LUPRO Inc

Free Power Group SpA

Glenrock Energy

Acciona

Nordex

Ortus Energy Ltd

StormFisher Hydrogen

Jearrard Energy Resources Ltd

Siemens

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

RWE

Key Topics Covered:

Quarterly snapshot

Low-Carbon Hydrogen Capacity Outlook

Active and upcoming capacity

Breakdown of capacity by project scale

Major upcoming projects

Project announcements from Q4 2024

Map of top 10 upcoming projects

Hydrogen capacity scenarios to 2030

Leading countries by capacity

Top participant companies

Deal Activity

Quarterly deal trends

Deal geography

M&A

Capital raisings

Key Policy Developments

Hydrogen policy map

Recent policy developments

List of Tables

Major upcoming projects

Low-carbon hydrogen project announcements in Q1 2025

M&A activity in Q1 2025

Capital raising activity in Q1 2025

Recent key policy developments

List of Figures

Active and Announced Capacity

Regional breakdown of upcoming capacity

Project count by capacity band based on active and announced projects

Breakdown of capacity by capacity band and project start year

Top 10 upcoming low-carbon hydrogen plants map

Capacity Scenarios to 2030

Countries with the highest cumulative upcoming capacity

Companies' net capacity share

Hydrogen deal trends Quarterly comparison, Q1 2023 - Q1 2025

Distribution of hydrogen deals by country in Q1 2025

Breakdown of countries by Q1 2025 deal value (US $m)

National hydrogen strategies, plans, and roadmaps



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4zzkac

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.