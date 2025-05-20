Low Cost Evolution Reshapes Travel Industry Landscape | Key Trends and Challenges in Low Cost Travel Evolution

Dublin, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Low Cost Evolution (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Low cost evolution has changed the way travelers book trips and the business model poses a threat to many different operators. The analyst forecasts that online travel sales will reach $4.34 trillion by 2028.



Report Scope

This report analyzes the key theme of low cost evolution in the travel and tourism sector.

This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of low cost evolution in action.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Impacts

Challenges

Recommendations

Case Studies

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Company filing trends

Value Chain

Lodging suppliers

Transportation suppliers

Intermediaries suppliers

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Airlines sector scorecard

Company Coverage

Accor

Airbnb

Best Western

BlaBlaCar

Booking.com

Carnival Corporation

CitizenM

CityMax Hotels

Couchsurfing

EasyHotel

easyJet

Expedia

Fareportal

Flixbus

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Jetcost

Kiwi.com

Lyft

Motel 6

OYO Rooms

Redbus

Ryanair

Safair

Southwest Airlines

Spirit Airlines

The Motel One Group

Trip.com

TUI Group

Uber

Volotea

Wizz Air

Wyndham Hotel & Resorts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njxrq7

